2019 Hawaii Holiday Event Schedule

OAHU HOLIDAY EVENTS & PARADES 2019

Nov 27th

Thanksgiving to Go

Wednesday

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, 5000 Kahala Ave Honolulu, HI

Nov 27th

Royal Hawaiian Center Brings Holiday Cheer To Waikiki

Wed, 5:30 – 10:00 PM

Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave

Nov 29th

Waikiki Holiday Parade

Fri, 7 – 9 PM

Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI

Nov 30th

Holiday Craft Fair (48th Annual)

Sat, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 553 S King St

Nov 30th

Kapolei City Lights & West O’ahu Electric Light Parade

Sat, 5 – 9 PM

Kapolei Satellite City Hall, Kapolei Civic Center, 1000 Uluʻōhiʻa St #103

Nov 30th

Mahina Night Market | The Holiday Edition

Sat, 6 – 9 PM

Turtle Bay Resort, 57-091 Kamehameha Hwy

Nov 30th

Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band Holiday Concert …

Sat, Nov 30 – Sun, Dec 1

Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St

Nov 30th

Waianae Christmas Parade

10AM Waianae Coast Rotary Club Foundation

Nov 30th

Kapolei City Lights Christmas Parade

5PM

DECEMBER

Dec 1st

Pearl City Christmas Parade

4PM

Dec 1st

Holiday Shopping Spree!

Sun, 11 AM – 1 PM

Macy’s, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 1300

Dec 4th

Perler Party: Holiday Fun

Wed, 3:00 – 4:30 PM

Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Hwy

Dec 4th

YA Holiday Crafts

Wed, 2 – 3 PM

Kalihi-Pālama Public Library, 1325 Kalihi St

Dec 5th

Kaimuki Christmas Parade

5PM



Dec 6th

Wahiawa Christmas Parade

6:30PM

Dec 6th

Holiday Cheer

Fri, Dec 6 – Sat, Dec 7

Halekulani Hotel, 2199 Kalia Rd Honolulu, HI

Dec 7th

Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce Annual…

Sat, 5:30 – 9:00 PM

Pōmaikaʻi Ballrooms, 735 Iwilei Rd

Honolulu City Lights

Dec 7, 2019 – Jan 1, 2020

Honolulu City Hall, 530 S King St

Dec 7th

Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

6PM

Dec 7th

Festival of Lights Boat Parade

Sat, 3 PM

Hawaiʻi Kai Towne Center, 333 Keahole St

Dec 7th

34th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade

Sat, 9:00 – 10:30 AM

Mililani Shopping Center, 95-390 Kuahelani Ave

Dec 7th

Jingle Sails Holiday Booze Cruise

Sat, 1 – 4 PM

Kewalo Basin Harbor, 1125 Ala Moana Blvd B1 Honolulu, HI

Dec 7th

Kaneohe Christmas Parade

Sat, 9 AM

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe, HI

Dec 7th

Holidays at ‘A Pinch of Salt’

Sat, 10 AM – 3 PM

SALT At Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St

Dec 8th

Aloha Home Market – Hana Hou Holiday Market PopUp!

Sun, 9 AM – 2 PM

Aloha Home Market, 340 Uluniu St Kailua, HI

Dec 8th

A Jazzy Holiday Jam: with the Gay Men’s Chorus of…

Sun, 2 – 3 PM

Kaimukī Public Library, 1041 Koko Head Ave

Dec 11th

YA Holiday Crafts

Wed, 2 – 3 PM

Kalihi-Pālama Public Library, 1325 Kalihi St

Dec 12th

Kapahulu-Moilili Parade

6:30PM

Dec 13th

Haleiwa Town Parade

www.gonorthshore.org

6PM

Dec 13th

Mahalo I Kau Kumu Holiday Fair

Fri, Dec 13 – Sat, Dec 14

Ka Makana Aliʻi, 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy

Dec 14th

Hawaii Volcanic Water Presents Na Leo Pilimehana …

Sat, 7:30 – 9:30 PM

Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St

Dec 14th

Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace

Sat, Dec 14 – Sun, Dec 15

Neal S. Blaisdell Center, 777 Ward Ave



Dec 14th

Waimanalo Christmas Parade

9AM

Dec 14th

Waipahu Christmas Parade

4PM

Dec 14th

Manoa Christmas Parade

5PM

Dec 15th

Olomana Christmas Parade

2PM

Dec 15th

Windward Choral Society’s 12th Annual Holiday Concert

Sun, 4 PM

Nuuanu Congregational Church, 2651 Pali Hwy

Dec 16th

Needle Felting Holiday Craft

Mon, 6 – 7 PM

Kaimukī Public Library, 1041 Koko Head Ave

Dec 17th

Teen Holiday Craft: Miniature snowglobe

Tue, 3 – 4 PM

Pearl City Public Library, 1138 Waimano Home Rd

Dec 18th

YA Holiday Crafts

Wed, 2 – 3 PM

Kalihi-Pālama Public Library, 1325 Kalihi St

Dec 20th

Hawaii’s Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

Fri, Dec 20 – Sun, Dec 22

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave

Dec 20th

LOCOJI GATHERINGS – Island Adventures – The Locoji…

Dec 20 – 28

Lualualei Botanical Gardens and Park, 86-444 Lualualei Homestead Rd

Waianae, HI

Dec 20th

The Greatest Gift of All in Honolulu

Fri, 7:30 PM

하와이 그리스도교회 Christ United Methodist Church, 1639 Ke’eaumoku St

Dec 21st

29TH IBCT Holiday Ball for All / Dining Out

Sat, 5 – 9 PM

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, 92-1001 Olani St

Dec 21st

OAHU DIVISION KEIKI CHRISTMAS PARTY

Sat, 10 AM – 3 PM

Shriner’s Beach Club, 41-525 Kalanianaʻole Hwy Waimanalo, HI

Dec 21st

Hawai’i Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

Sat, 10 AM – 7 PM

Blaisdell Concert Hall, 777 Ward Ave

Dec 21st

Holiday Hustle Fun Run & Walk 2019 – Kailua, HI 2019

Sat, Dec 21 – Sun, Dec 22

Kailua Beach Park, 526 Kawailoa Rd

Dec 21st

Ewa Beach Lions Club Christmas Parade

10AM

Dec 22nd

Hawai’i Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

Sun, 10 AM – 5 PM

Blaisdell Concert Hall, 777 Ward Ave

Dec 22nd

Breakfast with Santa

Sun, 9 – 11 AM

Kuilima Dr Kawela Bay, HI

Dec 22nd

Breakfast with Santa!

Sun, 9 – 11 AM

Turtle Bay Resort, 57-091 Kamehameha Hwy

Dec 25th

Christmas Day Brunch

Wed, 11 AM

Kuilima Dr Kawela Bay, HI

Dec 27th

2019 Holiday Tech & Manufacturing Job Fair …

Fri, 5 – 8 PM

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi, 2454 S Beretania St

