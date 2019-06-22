“We are committed to connecting Leeward Oahu residents with job and career opportunities on their side of the island. This is a quality of life issue as much as it is about building better professional futures for our people. Too many of our citizens battle traffic to and from downtown Honolulu everyday when they could be spending more time with their families and less money on transportation. Leeward Oahu continues to be among the fastest growing communities in Hawaii and this event is the perfect place to find your professional future closer to home.”

Councilmember Pine to host 7th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair



Honolulu City Council Member Kymberly Pine, Chair of the Council Committee on Business Economic Development and Tourism, invites job seekers and employers to the 7th annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair.



“We are committed to connecting Leeward Oahu residents with job and career opportunities on their side of the island. This is a quality of life issue as much as it is about building better professional futures for our people. Too many of our citizens battle traffic to and from downtown Honolulu everyday when they could be spending more time with their families and less money on transportation. Leeward Oahu continues to be among the fastest growing communities in Hawaii and this event is the perfect place to find your professional future closer to home,” said Councilmember Pine.



The Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair supports the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce<http://kapoleichamber.com/>’s goal of building Kapolei into a major job center and helping area businesses thrive. The Kapolei Chamber is the fiscal sponsor and partner in the 7th Annual Hire Leeward Job and Career Fair.



“The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce is proud to sponsor this annual effort to help workers find jobs closer to home. The Chamber is committed to creating new careers and job opportunities because our businesses thrive when they hire the local talent we have right here in our communities,” said Kiran Polk, Executive Director of the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce.



The 7th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair is on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of Hawaii—West Oahu.



“Connecting Leeward Residents with Leeward Jobs”, the Fair will host more than 50 businesses offering Leeward Oahu-based job opportunities.



Businesses and organizations are offering job opportunities from a wide range of industries including: healthcare, financial services, construction, food service, hospitality, retail, energy, and administrative, as well as trade apprenticeships.



The Hire Leeward campaign is a year-round campaign with the following goals:



1. Encourage Leeward Oahu residents to seek Leeward Oahu jobs.



2. Reduce traffic congestion to town.



3. Encourage better coordination with Leeward job employers and job seekers.



4. Encourage Leeward residents to buy from Leeward companies.



5. Improve the quality of life for Leeward residents

View the 2019 list of participating employers here: http://www.hireleeward.com/participating-employers/

To Pre-Register for this year’s fair, please visit: http://www.hireleeward.com/





