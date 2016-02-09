

Editor’s note: We couldn’t help but point our readers to this trenchant piece in newgeography from University of Hawaii Civil Engineering Professor Panos Prevadouros.

Typically very few people pay attention to the goings on in the small state of Hawaii. How bad can possibly things get there? Well, a lot of people recall Boston’s Big Dig, the nation’s largest infrastructure fiasco with a final price tag of about $15 billion. What if I tell you that tiny Honolulu is building a rail system that’s expected to cost at least one-half the cost of the Big Dig? On a per-capita basis it would be the nation’s largest infrastructure fiasco by far…

Read more…

Comments

comments