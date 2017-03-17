Gas prices in most parts of the state moved down slightly again the past week, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.07, the same price as last Thursday, four cents lower than a month ago, and 52 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com
In Honolulu, today’s average price is $2.93, which is one cent less than last Thursday, five cents less than on this date last month and 60 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.05, which is two cents more than last Thursday, which is two cents lower than on this date last month and 52 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.50, which is one cent less than last Thursday, a penny more on this date last month and 39 cents above this date a year ago.
“Prices on the West Coast remain the most expensive in the nation, with a half-dozen states on the list of most expensive markets: Hawaii, $3.07, California, $2.99, Washington, $2.84, Alaska, $2.81, Oregon, $2.68, and Nevada, $2.65,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “Prices in most parts of the region have followed the national average of trending higher due to some mainland states experiencing refinery-related issues.”
AAA Hawaii reminds drivers that AAA continues to help travelers and the public with fuel information on GasPrices.AAA.com.
Photo courtesy of Tesoro Hawaii