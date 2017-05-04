Gas prices moved slightly but remained steady over the past week throughout the islands, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.07, which is the same price as last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago, and 48 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, today’s average price is $2.91, which is one cent less than last Thursday, one cent higher than on this date last month and 53 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.05, which is up a penny from last week, three cents higher than on this date last month and 42 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.48, which is the same price as last Thursday, one cent more than a month ago, and 41 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Gas prices on average remain flat since a week ago,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “However, drivers on average are paying nearly 50 cents per gallon more than a year ago and can improve their fuel economy by keeping up with their car maintenance and using a smooth driving style, no jack rabbit starts, and no jamming on of the brakes.”

Motorists can find current prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android, available at AAA.com/mobile. The app also can be used by AAA members to map a trip, find discounts, book a AAA-rated hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. AAA Hawaii reminds drivers that AAA continues to help travelers and the public with fuel information on GasPrices.AAA.com.

Prices as of 8 a.m. May 4:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.91 -1 cent $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.05 +1 cent $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.48 -2 cents $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages of last card swipe of previous day.

