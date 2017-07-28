Gas price averages continued to remain steady throughout most of the islands this past week, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.05, which is a penny higher than last Thursday and the same price on this date a month ago. Today’s state average price is 26 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according toGasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $2.89, which is the same price as last Thursday, one cent lower than on this date last month and 29 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.03, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, a penny higher on this date last month and 23 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.48, which is the same price as last Thursday, one cent higher on this date a month ago, and 20 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Gas prices on the West Coast continue to lead the nation: Hawaii, $3.05, California, $2.91, Washington, $2.81, Alaska, $2.80, Oregon, $2.65 and Nevada, $2.62,” according to AAAHawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “Hawaii drivers should remove extra items like sports equipment from their vehicle. Extra weight from unnecessary items consumes gas. Also, if possible, put bulky items inside the vehicle or trunk instead of a roof rack to reduce drag and fuel economy.”

Motorists can find current prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app also can be used by AAA members to map a trip, find discounts, book aAAA-rated hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. AAA Hawaii reminds drivers that AAAcontinues to help travelers and the public with fuel information on GasPrices.AAA.com.

Prices as of 8 a.m. July 27:

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.89 No Change $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.03 +2 cents $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.48 No Change $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.

