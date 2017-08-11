SEPANG, 11 AUGUST 2017 – AirAsia continues to connect southest Asia further with the inaugural flight of its latest route to Sihanoukville, Cambodia that flies four times weekly directly from Kuala Lumpur. The airlines is also the first Malaysian carrier to operate the unique route in Cambodia.

The maiden flight, AK264, recorded a remarkable flight load of 100% and all guests on board were treated to a special send-off at klia2. A receiving ceremony was also held at the Sihanouk International Airport with a water cannon salute upon the arrival of the aircraft.

Spencer Lee, Head of Commercial for AirAsia Berhad said, “We are thrilled that our first flight to Sihanoukville marked a milestone with a successful full flight for our 50th unique route. As a truly Asian airline, it remains as our commitment to drive tourism efforts to all countries that we operate in especially within the region. This coastal city in Cambodia presents great potential and dynamic opportunities in terms of tourism, trade and economy which we are happy to be a part of this journey to develop Sihanoukville further. We would like to also take this opportunity to thank Cambodia Airports, Cambodia Tourism and the local authorities for their tremendous support in the launch of this new route.

“With Sihanoukville added into our extensive network map of over 120 destinations, we hope to grow this city to be a popular tourist destination that enables travellers from the region to experience a hidden side of Asean that has yet to be discovered. More importantly through this direct route, we want to open up air travel for the people of Sihanoukville to explore Asean and the world using our wide connectivity across 27 countries,” he added.

As the country’s fourth-largest city, Sihanoukville offers a getaway with untouched beaches, jungle mountains, mangrove and marine life. Visitors can take in the beautiful islands of Koh Rong Samloem and Koh Rong; enjoy the late night scene along Ochheuteal Beach; immerse in lush nature at the Kbal Chhay Waterfalls, or the country’s first national park, the Ream National Park; or savour fresh seafood like sear-grill squid and the national dish, Amok Trey.

AirAsia also connects Kuala Lumpur directly to capital city of Phnom Penh with 21 times weekly flights as well as Siem Reap with 14 times weekly flights.

Flight Schedule for Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Sihanoukville, Cambodia (KOS)

Flight No From To Departure Arrival Flight Schedule AK264 KUL KOS 1215 1300 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday AK265 KOS KUL 1340 1630 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

