Editor’s Note: It’s with great pleasure that I announce the inaugural flight of AirAsia X to Honolulu. I know this carrier well and flew it during my last trip to Asia where we did a series of three road trip adventures in Malaysia (including the Kinabatangan River in Borneo) and a visit to Singapore. I’ve had a love affair with Malaysia for over 25 years. People are incredibly friendly, the food is fantastic and the country is brimming with exotic flora and fauna. (I liked KL so much the first time I visited, I came very close to moving there).

When I heard that AirAsia X was going to connect to Honolulu I was nothing short of ecstatic. This carrier and its affiliate airlines cover Asia like a glove. Kuala Lumpur, the system’s hub, is a perfect platform from which to visit Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

I wish the airline the best of luck. I hope local residents here in Hawaii will come to realize what a great asset this carrier will be.

Flight D7 001 from long-haul low-cost carrier AirAsia X landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today with a remarkable load factor of over 90%, marking the airline’s first foray into the US.

The four times weekly route departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan.

The successful inaugural flight was followed by a celebration and press conference event at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel today, graced by State of Hawaii Chief of Staff Mike McCartney; Malaysian Ambassador to the US HE Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique; Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO George D. Szigeti; AirAsia X Chairperson Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz and AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail.

AirAsia X Chairperson Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said, “We are here to democratise air travel for everyone so flying long haul would no longer be a luxury only a few could enjoy. This landmark route to Hawaii is a bold new chapter in that quest to help more people travel farther for less. But this is just the beginning, and soon our guests will be able to enjoy flights to even more destinations in the US as we continue to grow our international footprint.”

Last week, AirAsia was named the World’s Best Low Cost Airline for the ninth straight yearswhile AirAsia X won the World’s Best Low Cost Airline Premium Cabin and Premium Seat awards for the fifth consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards held at the Paris Air Show.

“We are deeply honored AirAsia X has chosen Honolulu as its initial destination to expand service in the United States and appreciate how this route strengthens our ties with the people and culture of Malaysia,” said George D. Szigeti, President and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “AirAsia X customers in Kuala Lumpur and Osaka will enjoy the convenience of this direct service and how it connects them with the welcoming aloha spirit of the Hawaiian culture, the spectacular natural beauty of our islands, and the diversity of Asia Pacific influences that enriches the experience of being in Hawaii.”

AirAsia X is beginning its maiden U.S. service with introductory one-way fares starting at $99 from Honolulu to Osaka and $149 for continuing service to Kuala Lumpur.

The return leg from Osaka to Honolulu is an introductory $162.36 while flying from Kuala Lumper to Honolulu, with a layover in Osaka, is $198.02 one way.

Round trips would be as low as $261.36 and $347.02.

Guests transiting in Osaka do not require a Japanese visa during the two-hour stopover, and can return to their seats on the flight after clearing security with any carry-on luggage or belongings.

Guests can also make use of AirAsia’s Fly-Thru service to connect seamlessly to Honolulu from other cities within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one additional stop.

The introductory fares are available for travel from June 28 to Feb. 6.

Flights depart Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The carrier will use 377-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the Malaysia-Osaka-Honolulu route.

AirAsia X serves 22 cities in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and the Middle East with a fleet of 30 A330s.

Flight Schedule for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL) to Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL) via Osaka, Japan (KIX)

Flight No. From To Departure Arrival Flight Schedule D7 001 KUL KIX 1400 hrs 2125 hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat D7 001 KIX HNL 2325 hrs 1230 hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat D7 002 HNL KIX 1600 hrs 2025 hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat D7 002 KIX KUL 2200 hrs 0400 hrs Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun

Note: All times listed are local unless otherwise stated.

