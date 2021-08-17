An Outrageous Statement by UNICEF Chief: ‘Not a Single Issue With the Taliban’

An official for the UN’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday he was “optimistic” after several local Taliban leaders expressed support for the education of females following the Islamofascist group’s seizure of Afghanistan.

UNICEF’s chief of field operations in Afghanistan, Mustapha Ben Messaoud, said he met with local Taliban representatives in the conquered territories of Kandahar, Herat, and Jalalabad, among others, who claimed they wanted schools “up and running.” Other Taliban leaders said they are waiting for guidance from higher-ups…

Adding that 11 of the country’s 13 UNICEF field offices were operational, Messaoud said, “We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices.”

Also Tuesday, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission said the Taliban has declared a general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to seek roles in government despite the group’s history of extreme oppression toward females including the mandated wearing of burqas and the curtailing of individual liberties…

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan doesn’t want the women to be the victims anymore,” the spokesman said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different [government] structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values…all sides should join” the government…

The Taliban has since been accused of seeking “those who had worked with” or who “had fought alongside the Americans” in executing a “kill list” while “terrified” Afghanis scramble to destroy any proof of association…

An English-speaking Taliban spokesman, contested the reports.

Why This Is Important

Several truths are important to understand so these declarations can be understood in context and through the eyes of the Islamofascists who issued them.

We in the West have a horrific habit of contextualizing statements from devout Islamists and Islamofascists through Western eyes. This has been a mistake in the past and, in the ridiculous woke culture of today’s West, remains a mistake.

The Taliban, the total of the Islamofascist terror groups and regimes, and indeed the whole of the devout Islamic world is not woke. They have no intention of becoming woke. In fact, the concept of wokeness is anathema to Islam. They look on the West’s fascination with wokeness as self-destructive and deviant; something to be vanquished, not acquiesced to.

The reality is that the Taliban statements are more about al taqiyya than it is about the softening of their stance and seeking to join the international community. Al taqiyya is defined thusly:

“There are several forms of lying to non-believers that are permitted [in Islam] under certain circumstances, the best known being taqiyya (the Shia name). These circumstances are typically those that advance the cause of Islam – in some cases by gaining the trust of non-believers in order to draw out their vulnerability and defeat them.”

Understanding that the Taliban exists as one of the most devout Islamic groups on the planet, they are bound to the Quran, the Hadith, and Sira literally. In devout Islam, the Quran is the literal word of Allah and is not open to interpretation. Therefore, the edicts in the Quran are not subjective, they are binding.

In my monograph, Women in the Fundamentalist Islamic Culture, I write:

“A traditional Islamic saying is that, ‘A woman’s heaven is beneath her husband’s feet.’ In the Islamic culture, to show someone the bottom of one’s shoes, to figuratively place them beneath one’s feet, is an insult of the highest order.

“The fact of the matter is that women in the fundamentalist Islamic world are relegated to the status of possessions. They are subjected to incredibly harsh and degrading cultural edicts where transgressions are punished – justified under Sharia Law (Quranic Law) – by whippings, beatings, stoning and death.”

The Quran makes it clear in 4:11, 4:34, 2:228, and 2:223, respectively,

“The male shall have the equal of the portion of two females…Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made the one of them to excel the other, and because they spend of their property (for the support of women)…and the men are a degree above them…Your wives are as a tilth unto you; so approach your tilth when or how ye will.”

So, because members of the Taliban are devout Muslims they must adhere to these edicts. This poses a number of issues with the statements emanating from the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The idea that women will be educated and involved in government is one advanced through al taqiyya.

Yes, women will be educated but they will be educated in the misogynistic ideology of the Quran. If they are even taught to read it would be approaching a taboo in Islamic culture. Their education would most likely come in the form of spoken proselytizing of the Quran, Hadith, and Sira.

Yes, women will be included in the new IEA government, but not as legislators, department heads, or in any position of authority. They, instead, will be included as burqa-wearing secretaries and extreme subordinates to the authority of men and for this reason. A woman in fundamentalist Islam is worth only half that of a man. How is a woman supposed to issue regulations or govern men when their worth is only half?

And understanding that the past is a good indication to the future, I once again turn to my monograph, Women in the Fundamentalist Islamic Culture:

“[W]hen the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in 1996…a decree was issued forbidding women to leave their homes. Prior to the Taliban’s seizing of power, women in Afghanistan held jobs in hospitals, schools and in the civil service sector. Women were doctors and teachers. They were professionals. With the Taliban’s decree, employment and education for women came to a screeching halt. In fact, many would become beggars.

“This tyrannical dogma extended to men who tried to help women. In 2006, years after the “liberation” of Afghanistan [by the Taliban], a 46-year-old Afghan schoolteacher, was dragged from his family, his home, and horribly murdered – disemboweled and then dismembered – for defying orders to stop educating girls.”

Today, the women of Afghanistan are fearful of the same future they endured during the first reign of the Taliban. Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinej posted this video of an Afghan woman describing her fear:

"We don't count because we're from Afghanistan. We'll die slowly in history"



Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country.



My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

Alinej posted a subsequent interview with this brave Afghani woman:

I interviewed her and this time we cried together because we both know the nature of the Islamic regimes and their lies.

She’s only 23 years old, full of pain and anger. Please listen to her and be her voice.https://t.co/uhyvXgsmU7 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 17, 2021

The level of naivety possessed by the West where the Taliban’s decorations are concerned – and especially their declarations about the females of Afghanistan – is stunning. It is as if they are completely ignorant of the Taliban’s history or the fundamentals of Islam and the Islamic culture.

The West has become too self-absorbed, unable to view the world through the eyes of those who exist in other regions of the world. Wokeness, the petulant self-absorption of the ignorantly self-righteous who unwittingly serve as the “useful idiots” of the transformative class, compounds that cultural ignorance.

The women of Afghanistan are in clear and present danger. They are in harm’s way. And the ridiculous positions taken by UNICEF, the US State Department, and the United Nations telegraph the message to these women that help is not on the way. Perhaps the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should be “All hope abandon ye who enter here.”

Please read my monograph, Women in Fundamentalist Islamic Culture, available on Amazon, and then contact your federally elected representatives and local clergy to ask them to take action in aiding the women of Afghanistan in this desperate hour. Their lives depend on us.

