And The Obama Propaganda Scheme Rolls On

If it wasn’t enough that they retained Valerie Jarrett to run their operations from a mansion less than ten miles from the White House, the Obama’s are now documentary producers. They join the ranks of the Carters and the Clintons in former First Families who stay in the spotlight long after their stints in leadership are over.

Michelle and Barack Obama have formed Higher Ground, a production company that is now partnered with Netflix to deliver several titles. It’s first is called “American Factory” and promotes globalization via a storyline about a Chinese company’s employment of American workers laid off because of the effects of…wait for it…globalization.

I have pointed out repeatedly that Progressives exist on both sides of the aisle. They also gather strange bedfellows in the short-term in their quest for the ultimate goal: the transformation of the free world to that of one controlled by an elitist oligarchy (witness how sympatico Progressivism, Islamofascism, Communism, and Socialism are when it comes to tolerance). Those who champion unbridled globalization are either Progressives, bedfellows of Progressives, or both.

The term “unbridled globalization” is used because free trade is essential to freedom itself. In theory, the laissez-faire capitalist economic system is the best economic system the world has ever known. In modern times it has been responsible for the invention of the Middle Class and has raised more people out of poverty than any other economic system.

But as James Madison said, “If men were angels no government would be necessary.”

A certain level of government is necessary to ensure that the laissez-faire capitalist economic system is not manipulated by the powerful and the corrupt; to umpire so that a level playing field is accessible to all who seek the opportunity to take it.

When we embrace “unbridled globalization” we necessarily skew the playing field in favor of maleficent players like China, Russia and myriad other countries that artificially support their individual economies on the “globalized” world stage. China’s communist-capitalist hybrid utilizes an underpaid labor force (by free-market standards) to create goods to be sold in a globalized market at prices mandated by that market. This is what President Trump is referring to when he talks about currency manipulation.

This understood, by pushing the emotional sob-story about how a Chinese company “saved” the poor working people of Moraine, Ohio from unemployment, the Obama’s – and their likeminded Progressive and globalist brethren – are romanticizing globalization without explaining that it was unbridled globalization that created the unemployment of those people in the first place.

Am I suggesting isolationism? No, I am not, by a long shot. What I am suggesting is a shift in societal mindset.

We all see signs and social media posts that urge people to “buy local”. This effort helps small business (the overwhelming classification of business in the United States). Through helping small business we empower local economies. “Trickled up”, a societal mindset that gives preference – but not exclusivity – to products made in the United States would both support a “level playing field” for globalized trade and empower the US economy.

So, while the Obama’s attempt to tug at your heartstrings with their new Progressive agenda propaganda vehicle let’s all realize that “nationalism” does not mean “supremacism”, it means taking care of our country while we exist as a member of the global community.

To wit, if everyone “takes care of their yards” the neighborhood will be a beautiful place.

