Angst deep in climate crises

Who cares if global warming is a hoax? What if we built a better world, based on renewable energy and food security and justice for all, yet were wrong about man-made global warming? Would it be worth it? Follow an inconvenient truth to a better world, or believe a convenient lie that makes you feel good today?

I speak to you with 10-years of presentations, preparing, pleading, scheduling, creating sustainability talks around dinner tables, in churches, schools, government offices, private business conference rooms, in Africa, California, Hawaii, everywhere I could go I went, I spoke to whomever would listen. School children, government workers, high net worth investors, politicians, womens groups, professionals and blue collar, farmers and philanthropists. I spent thousands of hours in preparation and presentation and several hundred thousands of dollars funding campaigns out of my own pockets on almost 100 public and private talks.

Today, in 2017, deep in the second decade of the 21st century — not one funder, corporation or institution finds this work valuable—in my opinion, because it adds nothing to their return-on-investment. Even allies, such as universities, or NGOs whose missions one might believe are aligned with this work seem disinterested. How about politicians? Not interested. Not enough bandwidth. Too worried about re-election. Sad.

And so, here we are 10-years later still arguing whether the boundaries, tipping points and limits to growth, to unchecked consumption racing towards us, are real? Still we fritter and waste the hours in an off-hand way arguing with catastrophe capitalists about whether they should be able to make a great big profit from Nature’s ecosystems and the collapse from centuries of pollution of our only planet? We argue about balance, doubt and uncertainty, despite our brittle, ineffective experiences dealing with complexity in an exponential world.

I challenge anyone who has more than $1M in their bank account to step into society and start spending on social improvement. Mentor a promising youth in your neighborhood. Sponsor a budding social entrepreneur, spend more on others than you spend on yourself. Those of us doing this work, building social resilience and improving society with campaigns are spending 100-115% of our annual income into the economy. Surely, wealthy person, you can do more, surely you can take more risks with your finances. You have so much—much is expected of you in return.

Rise up folks. Especially the children, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, Everyone on-board, please…. It can’t just be a few of us doing this work of waking our people from the slumber of consumerism. Wake up Boomers, wake up!

