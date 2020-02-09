AOC & Racism: When Progressives Redefine the Narrative

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

I always find it eyebrow-raising (if not comical) how Progressives arrive late to the party and then try to dictate how the party should be run. The most recent example of this particular brand of self-important narcissism comes in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her cuckold, metrosexual boy-toy, Riley Roberts, attempting to lecture “white people” on their “racism.”

“…I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts said, Ocasio-Cortez at his side with her puppeteer’s hand up his backside. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things they believe or say are and can be racist.” Roberts went on to suggest that people tell “racist white friends” that they were not, in fact, racist, but merely held “wrong opinions.”

Lost in all of this is the fact that Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend – as well as the rest of her Justice Democrat, hyper-left, social engineering comrades – have their own definition for racism. As is always the case with the Progressive Left (and AOC and her ilk are the extreme in this already extreme group), they provide their own definitions to words; their own meaning to phrases and events, in an effort to rewrite history and advance their version of how the world should be.

In Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts’ world, if you are Caucasian you are born a racist. It’s that simple. You are born with “white privilege” and our thoroughly racist society always gives you preference in everything. From the second you take your first breath, if you are Caucasian, you are required to apologize for existing.

This is their narrative; their definition of racism. They are judging an entire race by the color of their skin and ignoring the “content of their character.”

Thirty-five years before Ocasio-Cortez was conceived, the country went through a self-examination in the Civil Rights Movement. The nation, as a whole and as individuals, spent 14 tumultuous years scrutinizing racism in our society. During that time, Caucasians, as well as people of color, literally put their lives on the line to combat the evils of racism, especially in the Democrat South where the violent and murderous Ku Klux Klan held great power.

A great many Caucasian activists, who fully understood the evils of true racism, took action against those who existed as true racists, i.e. pieces of human excrement who would judge someone by the color of their skin, discriminate against them to maintain a superiority class system, limit their abilities to thrive, and many times take their lives because of it. Some Caucasian activists saw physical harm come to them for their beliefs, and some gave their lives in pursuit of the expungement of racism from our society.

Growing up in the 1960s I saw the thick of the Civil Rights Movement. Having attended Catholic school during this time, the philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not foreign to me; it was taught, preached, and expected to be part of who we were. My generation embraced the idea that you do not judge someone by the color of their skin (if you judge them at all), you judged them based on the content of their character and their actions. My parents and the community in which I grew up instilled these principles in my sister and me, as my friends’ parents did to them.

We have been living that philosophy not because some social engineering ideologue brow-beat the idea into our heads, but because it is the intelligent and kind thing to do. Being colorblind – and that includes the many colors of the Caucasian race – is the only intelligent thing to do. Only when one wears the glasses of colorblindness can someone’s true character be seen.

Ocasio-Cortez and her sycophantic, skinny jeans-wearing boyfriend arrogantly ignore that entire generations fought back the poison of real racism – life-threatening racism – and, in the overwhelming majority, reject racism in their lives. Instead, they are exploiting a very serious issue by equating politically correct, emotionally-charged victimhood “triggers” to racism. It is sickening and we, as a society should not tolerate their opportunistic manipulation.

I see the content of their character, and their character sucks. That’s not racism. That’s reality.

