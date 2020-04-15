Biden’s ‘Handsy-Sniffy’ Problem: Don’t Let Them Ignore It

“…but prominent Democrats continue to stay silent on the [Biden sexual assault lawsuit] story, including most of the women who have been discussed as potential vice presidential picks.”

This is hypocrisy in real-time and unless every American takes the time to apply pressure Biden and the Progressive-Democrats will get away with their status quo grotesque duplicity once again. The future of our country is literally in our hands.

Harris, Warren, Demings, Yates, Klobuchar, Baldwin, and Whitmer have to be pointedly confronted and made to answer the question – and without being allowed to duck an honest answer: Why are Tara Reade’s accusations not receiving the same coverage and open-mindedness as the accusers of Brett Kavanaugh and even Clarence Thomas? And why aren’t you addressing Biden’s serial lechery?

Then opportunistic reprobates like Madonna, Alyssa Milano, Ashley Judd, and every other publicity-seeking, has-been, vagina-hat wearing activist must explain why they aren’t screaming about the accusations against Biden and just as loudly as they did when they were appalled by the actions of Harvey Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein.

Sadly, unless We the People apply pressure ourselves the politicos and the Hollywood skank crowd will never protest Biden. He will be given the “smoky backroom wink” because of where he lives politically: across the ideological great divide. They will ignore his misogyny and look the other way as he gropes another woman of sniffs another teenage girl’s hair, regardless of whether they feel violated or not. They will give him a pass on crimes that would destroy careers because of ideology and politics.

The women of the Progressive-Left are proving they will sell their sisters out for political and ideological gain.

So. How to apply pressure.

One of the most potent ways to apply pressure is to force the usual suspect media outlets to bend to applying the heat via inquisition. The way to pressure the media is by applying pressure to their commercial sponsors. If enough people tell “Companies A, B & C” that there will be a boycott of their goods until the news programs they buy ad time from ask specific questions, the power of money will force the media to cover the issue. If that fails, we must pressure friends and relatives not to watch the networks or buy the newspapers.

The same heat can be applied to the courtesans of Hollywood. Stop buying their CDs and MP3s, stop renting their movies, stop watching their shows, and start writing their sponsors, labels, and networks.

Unless every responsible American – people who are tired of the double-standards and two-tiered society that currently exists – presses this issue we will be condemned to a permanent “two-sets-of-rules” society.

We are alarmingly close to lighting the fuse that will facilitate the second great domestic conflict for our nation. If we don’t take the time to at least try to avoid it, that conflict will most assuredly arrive at our doors.

