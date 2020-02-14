Space Selfie:

The first Solar system space selfie was taken by the craft Voyager on Valentine’s day, February 14, 1990. From 3.7 billion miles (6 billion kilometers), Voyager 1 turned its camera back towards Earth and snapped 60 frames. Voila! The first space selfie. Gives new meaning to the phrase,”We are the eyes of the Earth.”

Voyager took a series of pictures of the Solar system and Earth. On this the 30th anniversary of the Pale Blue Dot image, NASA enhanced the Voyager images and released them this week. Check the article below for more links.

It was not the first look back at the Planet Earth from space. The most important discovery humans made going to the Moon, was Earth. You can read about the first image of the Earth from the Moon in another Earth day post.

To read more about the first Solar System Space Selfie, check out this article by Sustainability writer Robert Kinslow

