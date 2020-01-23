Building a custom 1911 with Caspian, Cammer and Brownells

This 1911 custom build began with the idea of tweaking a safe queen that I never quite warmed up to. Built from a Springfield GI model, it simply didn’t have long range accuracy that I believed it should have had. The consensus among my brain trust was that it would be better to do a custom build rather than trying to create a proverbial silk purse.

Before getting started common sense dictates that you should know exactly what you want.

In my case, there was no doubt about what I wanted—a Bullseye style, Government 45, accurate to 50 yards. Of course, it would have been easy to buy something off the shelf. Nothing wrong with that. Companies such as Wilson Combat, Les Baer, Ed Brown, etc make excellent guns.

For most people, a stock, semi-custom gun is more than accurate enough. Most range goers will drag out their Les Baer a few times a year, show it off to friends, punch a few holes in paper and lock it away.

I wanted more. It was time to build my own gun, to my own specs.

That’s what this piece is all about. Hopefully it will be instructive to others.

Going Custom

Those who build their own pistols (or in my case have it built by a gunsmith) do it because they need to customize their rig.

Choosing your own parts is what defines a custom build. In this case I choose a flat, “Trik Trigger” from Caspian.

That could include adding a preferred trigger, getting a particular brand of barrel or perhaps splurging for a fancy red dot.

They also understand that to get a gun to perform to a certain standard, they are going to need more than a semi-custom will ever offer. Thus a ‘semi-custom’ gun is just that. Depending on the model and price point, there may be some hand fitting, but a production line gun will not have the attention to detail that a true custom build will have.

With a custom build, you’re going to get exactly what you want. Not only will a gun be built to your specs you’ll know exactly the quality of parts inside. Many of the companies producing semi-custom guns use good quality parts but some people cut corners in order to keep the prices down. It’s hard to know the provenance of parts.

If you build it yourself, this is not going to be a factor.

In the end, you’ll not only have a pistol that will be accurate, durable and perhaps most importantly, dependable.

And what will it cost?

It’s always a bit tricky to generalize, but depending on the configuration, an off the shelf, high end 1911 will cost you $2000 and up. If you build it from scratch figure on spending anywhere from $1500 to $2000 on parts.

A gunsmith’s labor will add a minimum of $750. It will also depend on how much detail you want from your gunsmith. Dave Salyer, a South Carolina-based master gunsmith takes the minimalist route. “I save my customers money and turn guns out within less than a month because I do not do external polishing, bluing, checkering nor stippling anymore. Just a perfect tool, not a shiny work of art.”

A good quality frame integral to your build. In this case I went with Caspian. I chose a carbon steel frame and slide (vs stainless) simply because it was available. Carbon vs. stainless is pretty much a wash. Stainless steel is more resistant to rust/corrosion but a coated carbon steel surface (which is planned) also offers rust/corrosion protection.

The Caspian Formula

From the get-go you’re going to have to figure out where to source the parts. The main constituents in this formula are the frame and slide.

I opted for a frame and slide combo from Caspian Arms, which has been making first class 1911 kits for many years. Founded by Cal Foster, the company began life as a machine shop manufacturing gun parts back in the 1970s but shifted gears in the 1980s, selling 1911 parts to commercial, law enforcement and military customers. Caspian now focuses strictly on in-house made 1911 components for enthusiasts who wanted to build their own guns.

Caspian parts have a direct lineage to the original schematics of the Government model 1911.

One of the elements that I like about Caspian is that their parts have a direct lineage to the original schematics of the Government model 1911 pistol (which were last amended in 1936). They were never meant for today’s Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines but Caspian has very successfully adapted modern day manufacturing processes to the venerable designs. (This entail parts interchangeability).

Modern metallurgy also comes into play. The company has labored to develop a cast frame from stainless steel, aluminum and titanium which offer lighter weight and corrosion protection.

Ordinarily these types of metals are not used because they don’t stand up to the wear and tear (called ‘galling’) that results from metal on metal stress. Caspian prevents galling by micro-welding tungsten carbide into the rail at the frame/slide interface. The embedded tungsten carbide produces a super tough surface to create a smooth-running fit. (Caspian is so confident of their product line that they warranty it for life).

Another big plus about Caspian: According to Dave Salyer, “once carefully built they work well and last a very long time between rebuilds, due to their harder frames than from the rest of the industry.”

The Caspian slide is a perfect complement the Caspian frame. I opted for a hand fitted slide to frame option from Caspian. Some smiths would rather do the entire fitting process themselves so have a conversation with your gunsmith before ordering.

In addition to the slide and frame, the company also fabricates components such as the ejector, plunger tube, grip screws, extractor, firing pin, pins, hammer strut and trigger. I ended up acquiring many of the internal parts (such as those mentioned above) as a natural complement to the Caspian-made frame. (They also offer their Foster line of frames which are the same as Caspian only with minor cosmetic blemishes at a 30% discount).

I also opted their newly designed Trik Trigger which is equipped with an aluminum shoe, stainless steel bow and a drag strip on top and bottom for less friction.

Sterling Luna, long time gunsmith at X-Ring Security in Waipahu (on Oahu) is a believer in purchasing as many internal parts from one manufacturer as possible. “A manufacturer fabricates components that are made to work with each other, so it makes sense to use them for your build.”

Fitting a gun is everything.

The consensus among gunsmiths is that tightness in the right places and, the right time is what counts. Guns can be too tight when in battery and still function, however, accuracy can suffer. The right places for a stable fit are front and back of the barrel in relation to the slide and slide stop pin. Slide tightness is less than 5% of accuracy except from a machine rest. (It doesn’t matter how loose the gun is when out of battery).

KKM makes a great barrel.

Choosing a barrel

My barrel choice for this build was KKM. Why? I happened to be at the range one day, shooting with a gunsmith friend. He was testing some ammo with a 1911 that he had fitted with a brand new KKM barrel. He handed it to me, and I was soon punching holes in the 10 ring at 50 yards.

Was it my lucky day? Maybe, but I’d never shot as well in my life. Hardly evidenced-based science, but suffice it to say, I was sold on KKM.

KKM makes custom barrels for the Marine and Army marksmanship programs so it’s no wonder they have a reputation for accuracy. I was told that 50% of their 1911-barrel sales are OEM. Thus, when you’re buying a name brand 1911 there’s a good chance that KKM may be the source. (Of course, the company building the name brand pistol does not want you to know about that).

KKM has automated their entire manufacturing process which means high quality control.

KKM was founded in 1991 by Kevin McIntyre, for competition shooters. They offer a variety of twist rates and custom dimensions. They use a button rifling technique which entails a carbide button that is pulled through the bore. They utilize ordinance (barrel grade) 416 stainless steel that is heat treated to above 40 Rockwell which will ensure that if there’s a squib the barrel will expand, but not blow up.

Luke McIntyre, the son of the founder explained that the company has automated the entire manufacturing process. That means they don’t use multiple machines for drilling, rifling, turning, etc, which would necessitate multiple set up and jeopardize consistency. Luke says the result is a bore that is perfectly straight and concentric with a mirrored finished.

Adding the Cammer Hammer means a gunsmith has minimal work to get that perfect breaking trigger.

The Cammer Hammer

I went to Cammer Technologies for my hammer and sear. This is the second build where I’ve used this product. The founder, Bruce Cockerham, engineered his own 1911 sear and hammer for several reasons. First off, he underscores that the hammer and sear are the heart of the trigger pull. For that proverbial breaking glass feel when the hammer drops, the geometry of sear and hammer must be perfectly matched. That’s where he believes his product excels.

By mating the sear and hammer (which EGW manufactures for him) a gunsmith has minimal work to get that perfect breaking trigger.

Another reason for the re-designed hammer is to reduce “racking force”. Cammer Hammers are easier to slide back.

Cammer Hammer diminishes muzzle flip and improves feeding/reliability.

There are other benefits. Cockerham says the Cammer Hammer diminishes muzzle flip, which is more acute on shorter barreled guns but also works with standard length 1911s. (He measured a 7.9% reduced rise on a 5” .45 when testing on a ransom rest).

Cockerham, also says his Cammer Hammer vastly improves feeding and reliability. (More on that later).

Then there’s all those other parts that inhabit a pistol.

To keep track, Brownells has a handy parts list and excellent reference materials compiled by their 1911 whiz, Mike Watkins who works on the tech support line. (Brownells deserves a presidential award its great tech support or at the very least, a Harvard Business School study).

You’re going to need oodles of parts for your build. This shot from EGW gives you an idea of what you’ll be ordering. Brownells stocks parts from all the major manufacturers.

You can go do an individual fabricator such as Wilson or EGW to source parts but I prefer going to Brownells because they stock parts from everyone and, it’s all good stuff. (They don’t sell junk).

Are you better off acquiring parts from one manufacturer?

There is a school of thought that says keep it simple stupid. (Many of my parts were Caspian). Sterling Luna, long time gunsmith at X-Ring Security in Waipahu (on Oahu) is a believer in purchasing as many internal parts from one manufacturer as possible. “A manufacturer fabricates components that are made to work with each other, so it makes sense to use them for your build.”

Then there’s another school of thought. Dave Salyer says, “I have no single favorite provider of parts.” He also added, “Highly advertised parts are not always the best.”

Thus, you’ll have some decisions to make prior to beginning a build. Some will be aesthetic such as determining the finish (blued, stainless, combination of the two, special coating, ie CeraKote, melanite, nickel, etc.). In my case, the frame, slide, etc will need a finish because they are manufactured from carbon steel (as opposed to stainless).

Other decisions involve both technical and practical issues:

Caspian’s diamond sight is popular with shooters who need fast acquisition for competition or self defense. (I ended up swapping it out for standard Kensight 1911 target sight).

What kind of sights to use? Iron sights, night sights, adjustable sights or a red dot? That choice will also determine what kind of cut (ie Novak, Bomar, etc) your smith or the manufacturer will have to render on the slide. I tried the new diamond sight from Caspian.

What type of grip safety? There are several options (aside from a standard Beavertail or GI safety to consider). Do you want a .250 cut, a JEM .250 cut, a Wilson/Caspian cut or a .220 cut? The size you want/need will be commensurate with your hand size.

My Bubinga hardwood grip came from Caspian. It fit the bill perfectly.

What about grips? There’s the standard “one size fits all” route or choices for thinner, or thicker options. Ideally, it’s all about feel and comfort. I chose Caspian’s one size fits all in a Bubinga hardwood in a fancy single diamond pattern.

My flat “Trik Trigger” came from Caspian.

What trigger to choose? Will it be a Gold Cup variant, a flat serrated style or the one with the tank tread? This is where function/feel and aesthetics come into play. As mentioned above I decided on Caspian’s Trik Trigger, a fairly new design equipped with their own “drag strip” on the top and bottom for less friction.

My mainspring housing (aka MSH) came from Baer Custom.

What type of mainspring housing (aka MSH)? Do you want it smooth, serrated, checkered, curved or flat? Competition shooters often favor an oversized magwell/mag chute. I opted for the classic blued checkered look from Baer Custom. For the definitive discourse on MSH’s see Mainspring Housing Replacement on Brownells site

What about slide serrations? You can get a smith to copy whatever you like. Caspian tends to prefer the high number narrow grooves or perhaps you like the “STI” style, which features a low number of wide grooves. Or…maybe none.

Before visiting the range

As everyone knows, a build is often a work in progress. Something inevitably needs tweaking and of course this gun will need to a coating before it’s “officially” completed.

However, before that it needed to be broken in. And before that of course we needed to know if it could pass a preliminary “feeding test”. To do that my smith removed the firing pin and loaded several magazines. He then inserted a magazine and began to rack the slide to see how it would feed and then extract the round. It went perfectly. Each round flew out of the ejection port plopped happily into a net. Time to visit the range. (Stay tuned for Part II)

Research Notes In the meantime, if you want to do research you can check out several books and videos. Jerry Kuhnhausen’s book, The Colt .45 Automatic and AGI’s Video Armorer’s Course are several good sources of information. Kuhnhausen’s books are excellent for Colt 1911 types, and some derivatives. He covers the theory of operation, detail disassembly, checking the firearm parts and assemblies for proper fit and function. He also delves into trouble shooting, and instructions for reassembly. The cross section illustrations and photographs are first rate.

Comments

