Central Pacific Bank Foundation is reimbursing you 50% of the cost of your takeout

This is your last chance to participate! Deadline is April 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Central Pacific Bank Foundation is reimbursing anyone in Hawaii for 50% of the cost of a takeout, delivery, drive-through, or curbside pick-up meal (up to $100) in order to support our local restaurants, their employees, and our hard-hit community to help #KeepHawaiiCooking. CPB Foundation will keep the promotion going until we’ve split the bill on 10,000 meals. You do not need to be a customer of CPB.

#KeepHawaiiCooking is just one of the things Central Pacific Bank and the Central Pacific Bank Foundation are doing to help CPB customers and the overall community. We’re waiving fees on some services, making it easier to use CPB mobile and online banking tools and encouraging all of our customers – business and consumers – to reach out to us if you are having problems paying loans or your mortgage. Please consult our website www.cpb.bank/covid-19 to get the most updated information and find out who you can call for help. #keepHawaiicooking

TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO PARTICIPATE VISIT THEIR WEBSITE https://www.keephawaiicooking.com/

