Special Land and Development Fund, Revisited
Some time ago, we devoted some of this space to discuss the State Auditor’s findings regarding the Department of Land and Natural...
Grief as deep as you Love
Grief is a complex human emotion. It can produce love, anger, confusion, depression, anxiety, regret, well you get what I am saying.
Shoring Up Water Transportation
On July 9, 2021, President Biden issued the “Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.” There wasn’t much media coverage of it outside of the business press, because the order is lengthy and, rather than announcing new law, for the most part focuses on telling his agencies to enforce the laws that are already on the books relating to specific industries.
“Have Bag – Will Travel: Adventures in International Living, Self-Discovery, and a Life of Meaning”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SUMMER 2021 Contact: James Cameron Mielke jim_mielke@hotmail.com NEW BOOK SHARES INSPIRATIONAL STORY OF OVERCOMING HEALTH...
Telecommute in Style (and in clarity) with the Jabra Evolve 2 85
Back in the bad old days of Covid isloation, those of us fortunate enough to work from...
Add a first class webcam, mouse and wireless keyboard to your home office
Covid-19 has changed the way we work. First and foremost, even with the plague diminishing (at least in the US) telecommuting is...
Why you Shouldn’t Sleep on Your Breasts and Other Important Points
There’s one big problem with sleeping that most people never think about. This is an important issue, since we spend on average...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro–another earbud for the Covid Era
Who knows when this modern day biblical plague will end? In the meantime we have 21st century electronic gear...
Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?
Here in Hawaii, people like me often complain about lack of transparency, government overreach, and similar issues. But think about it. Does our government overreach? Yes. Why does it do that? Because we let them.
Post Covid Chic—Boat Shoes are Back
According to recent stories in the New York Times and NPR all bets are off when it comes to fashion. In essence,...
Intent to Veto
On June 21st, Gov. David Ige released a lengthy list of bills he intended to veto. The Hawaii Constitution requires him to issue that list and provides that any bills not on the list will become law, with the Governor’s signature or otherwise.
Anti-Federalism: The Only Way Everyone Can Get What They Want
Not since the US Civil War has our nation been so divided. But where slavery and state sovereignty were the issues in...
Secret Tax Relief on Maui?
In a recent article, we spoke of a decision by the government of Maui to broaden the class of properties classified as...
Mike Nichols, a Life–a family perspective
A decade ago, my father handed me The New Yorker profile of Mike Nichols, the iconic stage and...
Dress like an Outlier–Every day
If you’ve been reading my columns over the last few months, you’ll note I’ve been somewhat obsessed...
Meet 8 Year Old Kaiya Mack with a Voice and a Mission to Raise $10,000 to Help Kids in Need!
In December 2020, Kaiya Mack launched her first music video and single featured on Reggae Ville titled ...
Post Covid Chic—Boat Shoes are Back
According to recent stories in the New York Times and NPR all bets are off when it comes to fashion. In essence,...
Mike Nichols, a Life–a family perspective
A decade ago, my father handed me The New Yorker profile of Mike Nichols, the iconic stage and film director. “He’s our cousin....
Mother’s Day at Waikiki–Vicky Durand Reminisces about the Golden Age of Surfing with her Mom
by Vicky Durand Vicky Heldreich Durand has had a life-long love affair with surfing. She recently launched a memoir, Wave...
Special Land and Development Fund, Revisited
Some time ago, we devoted some of this space to discuss the State Auditor’s findings regarding the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Special Land and Development Fund (SLDF). That fund is the repository of all land...
Video News
Statele Unite ale Românilor - Partea I: New York City - MIRCEA BRAVO
24:38
Company executives say they are continuing to hire, staffing expert says
02:49
Republicans "quietly" want Robert Mueller to testify, politics expert says
03:12
73 Questions With Margot Robbie | Vogue
07:35
AirPower Is Here... Sort Of
05:07
Starea Nației 11 iunie 2019
44:00
Fuzion TV - Domingo 17 de febrero de 2019
30:23
Santoli: The markets are easing for the Fed
06:20
Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio On The Economy
24:56
Why Goldman Sachs Went From Investing For The Rich To Targeting Everyone
23:52
Marketing Live 2019: Inspiring consumers with Discovery campaigns on Google
14:44
DE CE MERGE CLUJUL? - EMIL BOC - #IGDLCC E21 #PODCAST
50:54
