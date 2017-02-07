Tuesday, February 7, 2017

ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Hawaii Taxes Skyrocketing

Reg Baker -
Hold on to your wallets!! Hawaii taxes likely to significantly increase this year. Tom Yamachika, President of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii, joins Reg Baker...
Honolulu’s Chief Resilience Officer

Rob Kinslow -
Recently, we sat down with Katya Sienkiewicz to learn about an innovative recent award by the Rockefeller foundation to the City of Honolulu. We all...
Jay Fidell -
Jay Fidell -
Robert Kay -

HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES AUDIENCE AWARDS

Robert Kay -
The 36th edition of Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) presented by Halekulani announced their Audience Award winners today, presented by Hawaii News Now. Throughout...

HIFF Special: Interview with Filmmaker Olivia Hampson

Robert Kay -
This year I had the good fortune of meeting Olivia Hampson a New York filmmaker who's short, Phases of Mahina, was a memorable addition to...
