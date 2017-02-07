BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
- All
- Archive
- Arts & Culture
- Business & Tech
- Consumer Tech
- Ecology
- Education
- Entertainment
- Environment
- Events
- Food
- Guest Commentary
- Hawaii Politics
- Health
- Heroes of the Pacific
- Life
- Life Cafe
- News
- On Target Shooting Sports
- Personal Finance
- Special Features
- Spiritual Practice
- ThinkTech
- Today in Hawaii
- Travel
More
ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Hawaii Taxes Skyrocketing
Hold on to your wallets!! Hawaii taxes likely to significantly increase this year. Tom Yamachika, President of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii, joins Reg Baker...
Honolulu’s Chief Resilience Officer
Recently, we sat down with Katya Sienkiewicz to learn about an innovative recent award by the Rockefeller foundation to the City of Honolulu. We all...
SPECIAL FEATURES
ARTS
ENTERTAINMENT
HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES AUDIENCE AWARDS
The 36th edition of Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) presented by Halekulani announced their Audience Award winners today, presented by Hawaii News Now. Throughout...
HIFF Special: Interview with Filmmaker Olivia Hampson
This year I had the good fortune of meeting Olivia Hampson a New York filmmaker who's short, Phases of Mahina, was a memorable addition to...