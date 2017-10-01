Sunday, October 1, 2017

East Oahu Chamber is Open for Business

East Oahu Chamber is now open for business but not entirely new to the area.  Formerly known as the Hawaii Kai Chamber they have...
Reg Baker Appointed by Governor Ige to Small Business Review Board

Governor Ige has appointed Reg Baker to the Hawaii Small Business Review Board, effective immediately. Please see appointment letter below. This state of Hawaii...

How to leverage technology for personal investing

ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Quarterly Commentary

Kuhl pants review

ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker

Happily Eva Afta

The Hawaii Social Media Group 808 Viral has added some new faces to their...

You might recognize some familiar faces on 808 Viral. Nine cast members from the recent production of Happily Eva Afta have decided to take their...
ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Bar and Restaurant Legal Update

Did you know that the stacking rules for drinks have changed??    Mia Obciana, who is an attorney that has extensive experience in the restaurant and bar...
ThinkTech: Kwok Talk – Transformations

Thinktech: Power of Storytelling

ThinkTech: Kwok Talk with Crystal Kwok

