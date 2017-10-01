BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
East Oahu Chamber is Open for Business
East Oahu Chamber is now open for business but not entirely new to the area. Formerly known as the Hawaii Kai Chamber they have...
Reg Baker Appointed by Governor Ige to Small Business Review Board
Governor Ige has appointed Reg Baker to the Hawaii Small Business Review Board, effective immediately. Please see appointment letter below. This state of Hawaii...
The Hawaii Social Media Group 808 Viral has added some new faces to their...
You might recognize some familiar faces on 808 Viral. Nine cast members from the recent production of Happily Eva Afta have decided to take their...
ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Bar and Restaurant Legal Update
Did you know that the stacking rules for drinks have changed?? Mia Obciana, who is an attorney that has extensive experience in the restaurant and bar...