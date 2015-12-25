Wednesday, July 28, 2021
      Guest Commentary

      Special Land and Development Fund, Revisited

      Some time ago, we devoted some of this space to discuss the State Auditor’s findings regarding the Department of Land and Natural…
      Guest Commentary

      Shoring Up Water Transportation

      On July 9, 2021, President Biden issued the “Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.” There wasn’t much media coverage of it outside of the business press, because the order is lengthy and, rather than announcing new law, for the most part focuses on telling his agencies to enforce the laws that are already on the books relating to specific industries.
      Guest Commentary

      Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?

      Here in Hawaii, people like me often complain about lack of transparency, government overreach, and similar issues. But think about it. Does our government overreach? Yes. Why does it do that? Because we let them.
      Arts & Culture

      Post Covid Chic—Boat Shoes are Back

      According to recent stories in the New York Times and NPR all bets are off when it comes to fashion. In essence,…
      Business & Tech

      Telecommute in Style (and in clarity) with the Jabra Evolve 2 85

      Back in the bad old days of Covid isloation, those of us fortunate enough to work from home found ourselves getting intimately…
      Business & Tech

      Add a first class webcam, mouse and wireless keyboard to your home office

      Covid-19 has changed the way we work. First and foremost, even with the plague diminishing (at least in the US) telecommuting is…
      Consumer Tech

      Why you Shouldn’t Sleep on Your Breasts and Other Important Points

      There’s one big problem with sleeping that most people never think about. This is an important issue, since we spend on average…
      Business & Tech

      Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro–another earbud for the Covid Era

      Who knows when this modern day biblical plague will end? In the meantime we have 21st century electronic gear…
      Guest Commentary

      Spiritual Practice

      Grief as deep as you Love

      Grief is a complex human emotion. It can produce love, anger, confusion, depression, anxiety, regret, well you get what I am saying.
      Guest Commentary

      Travel

      “Have Bag – Will Travel: Adventures in International Living, Self-Discovery, and a Life of Meaning”

      FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SUMMER 2021  Contact: James Cameron Mielke jim_mielke@hotmail.com  NEW BOOK SHARES INSPIRATIONAL STORY OF OVERCOMING HEALTH…
      Mike Nichols, a Life–a family perspective

      A decade ago, my father handed me The New Yorker profile of Mike Nichols, the iconic stage and film director. “He’s our cousin….
      Entertainment

      Dress like an Outlier–Every day

      If you’ve been reading my columns over the last few months, you’ll note I’ve been somewhat obsessed with finding the ultimate pair…
      News

      Meet 8 Year Old Kaiya Mack with a Voice and a Mission to Raise $10,000 to Help Kids in Need!

      In December 2020, Kaiya Mack launched her first music video and single featured on Reggae Ville titled  “Last Christmas” the Reggae remix,…
      Entertainment

      2019 Hawaii Holiday Event Schedule

      OAHU HOLIDAY EVENTS & PARADES 2019 Nov 27thThanksgiving to GoWednesdayThe Kahala Hotel & Resort, 5000 Kahala Ave Honolulu, HI
      Entertainment

      When the Media Embraces a Talent-Less Know-Nothing Has-Been

      People are waking up to the fact that the political opinions of the Hollywood and coastal elites are about as worthless as DeLorean stock….
    Latest News

