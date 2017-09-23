The Army invites the community to join in a special ceremony honoring the mothers and families of fallen service members, Sunday at 1 p.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The ceremony takes place on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, which is observed on the last Sunday of September in the U.S. This special day highlights our nation’s commitment to remember, respect and honor the sacrifices of the Fallen and their families.

During the ceremony, Gold Star mothers and families will place lei and the boots of their loved ones at the foot of the Lady Columbia statue. Lady Columbia overlooks the cemetery and watches over the Fallen, representing all grieving mothers of the Armed Forces.

The term “Gold Star” originated during World War I. Americans displayed flags in homes, businesses, schools and churches bearing a blue star for each family member serving in the military. Families stitched a gold star over the blue star to honor those members who died during military service.

Today, Gold Star families include anyone whose loved one has died while serving in the Armed Forces. The Army recognizes the courage and sacrifice of its Gold Star families and is committed to providing them ongoing support through local Army Survivor Outreach Services offices.

Comments

comments