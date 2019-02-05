Dance with the Challenge of a New Year

This image of the little boy dancing at sunset was one I captured a few years ago. (It was a totally random shot, not posed in any way.) I’ve always wanted to find the perfect words to go with it. I finally found them and I hope this inspires you as we make our way into 2019. Here’s my recommendations for an awesome year:

Let go of what no longer serves or suppo rts you. This includes physical things, emotional thoughts, and negative people.

Align with your purpose. When you can put your head (thoughts), heart (passion), and feet (action) into alignment, you’ll experience a huge shift.

When you can put your head (thoughts), heart (passion), and feet (action) into alignment, you’ll experience a huge shift. Commit to your dreams. Don’t allow someone who isn’t following their dream to stomp on yours.

Don’t allow someone who isn’t following their dream to stomp on yours. Realize that life is going to put roadblocks in your path. They are not there to stop you, they are there to make you stronger and seek other options. Dance with your challenges.

They are not there to stop you, they are there to make you stronger and seek other options. Dance with your challenges. Appreciate someone every day. I’ve lost a couple of good friends recently, and their deaths have inspired me to reach out and re-connect. We all only have a finite amount of time in this lifetime, and we never know when ours will run out. If you’re thinking of someone, let them know.

I’ve lost a couple of good friends recently, and their deaths have inspired me to reach out and re-connect. We all only have a finite amount of time in this lifetime, and we never know when ours will run out. If you’re thinking of someone, let them know. Try something new. I started wearing a watch. Not just any watch, an Apple watch. I haven’t worn a watch in 14 years. Just took it off one day and never missed it. But this year I decided that it would be useful for me to have a watch, especially since I’m doing more speaking engagements and workshops. I thought it might be technology overkill, but I absolutely love it! It reminds me to breathe, move, take more steps and helps me stay on track. What can you do that’s new?

I started wearing a watch. Not just any watch, an Apple watch. I haven’t worn a watch in 14 years. Just took it off one day and never missed it. But this year I decided that it would be useful for me to have a watch, especially since I’m doing more speaking engagements and workshops. I thought it might be technology overkill, but I absolutely love it! It reminds me to breathe, move, take more steps and helps me stay on track. What can you do that’s new? Do something you love. You must re-fuel yourself. What brings you joy to do? What are your gifts and how do you share them with others? I’m a visual creative, yet I haven’t touched my professional camera gear in almost 3 years. I realized I haven’t been shooting for a long time and it’s always been a huge source of happiness—so why did I ever stop? Go do what you love!

You must re-fuel yourself. What brings you joy to do? What are your gifts and how do you share them with others? I’m a visual creative, yet I haven’t touched my professional camera gear in almost 3 years. I realized I haven’t been shooting for a long time and it’s always been a huge source of happiness—so why did I ever stop? Go do what you love! Find new friends. With new business goals in hand, I need to be around like-minded people who are innovative, positive, and supportive. (There’s a saying that you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with.) I recently joined a high-performance online group where we share information and celebrate each others’ wins. What a shift this has been! I encourage you to find your right tribe.

My biggest goal for this New Year was/is to do things differently. I’ve always said that if you want to get different results, you have to actually DO something different. I’m happy to report that in the first 35 days of 2019, I’ve made many changes that have made me happier, more productive, and given me more joy and peace of mind.

I hope you have the greatest year ever!

Hugs and aloha!

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments