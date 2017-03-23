Most of us think of dreams as barely remembered, passive nocturnal entertainment. But, around the world, shamans have pioneered a more powerful, valuable and fascinating way to approach dreaming: seeing it as a time for transformation, healing and getting guidance from higher levels of reality.

It’s literally the time in which our souls speak to us and we can access another reality.

These ancient practices have increasingly been validated by modern science, which has recognized the ability for us to gain full lucidity and self-awareness in the Dreamtime — opening the possibility for new adventures in consciousness.

Robert Moss, bestselling author of Dreaming the Soul Back Home, plus 13 other books on the transformative power of dreams, has created a free virtual workshop called: The Power of Active Dreaming: How to Use Your Dreamtime for Healing & Transformation.

Robert is a brilliant and fascinating teacher on this subject, opening up a real paradigm shift in how you view your dreams, your soul, and even the way you view waking reality.

During this virtual workshop, you’ll learn:

How you can use Active Dreaming to perceive your future more accurately and receive valuable guidance for decision-making

How you can open up your dreams for a direct connection with guides , giving you access to deeper spiritual awareness

How you can re-enter dreamscapes and continue the journey to gain access to wisdom and healing

A shamanic perspective on how you can use dreams as a form of “medicine” to illuminate what is going on in your body or life

I encourage you to register now for this mind-expanding workshop, so you can open to exciting new possibilities for your growth. More than anything, Robert Moss can help you open your understanding of how to engage dreaming as an authentic and relevant spiritual practice; a practice that can connect you with the fascinating and multi-dimensional truth of who you are!

