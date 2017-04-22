People to whom I'm introduced consistently say, "Why, you're a renaissance man" when they learn of my career incarnations. Usually, I reply, "I'm an artist of life, dedicated to becoming the best person I can become." My writing reflects my principles, values and vision. My passion for public speaking and influencing for good is evident. Change agent, strategic sustainability advisor, and inspirational public speaker, I've spoken to diverse audiences: business, government, community, and educational sectors. Mixing a friendly approach, a professional curiosity, and downbeat humor, in my presentations, shift happens. At HawaiiReporter.com, I write about science, climate change, spirituality, and systems, and how these scale to social improvement.