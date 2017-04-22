How many of you remember when you saw this picture for the first time? This view of ourselves embedded in a living planet, wrapped in oneness, exploded into our collective consciousness.
“Once a photograph of the Earth, taken from the outside, is available, a new idea as powerful as any in history will be let loose.” – Sir Fred Hoyle, 1948
For many Americans, perhaps the entire human population, this picture has sparked a collective shift about our planet… we saw that we are all islanders afloat on a canoe in a sea of space.
This photo was taken from Apollo 8 on Christmas eve 1968 while scouting for a moon landing site. The crew lost radio contact going around the back of the moon and took this photo when they re-emerged from the dark side of the moon.
Imagine… as the crew came from behind the moon they saw our Earth some 240,000 miles away. The surface features in the foreground are on the eastern limb of the moon as viewed from our planet. Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders had become the first humans to leave Earth orbit, entering lunar orbit on Christmas Eve 1968. In a historic live broadcast that night, the crew took turns reading from the Book of Genesis, closing with a holiday wish from Commander Borman: “We close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth.”
As a species we had ventured beyond our Earth’s atmosphere into the sea of emptiness around our planet home. It was the first mission to leave Earth orbit and these were the first astronauts to see the Earth as a whole. Now we have the meta-view, a view of ourselves as one system, held together in space with no one to save us and no one more responsible than us for our shared destiny.
Within 2 years of publication of this picture, 1970, the modern environmental movement was birthed, the first Earth Day was held, and the Federal Clean Air and Clean Water Acts were passed by a Republican, Richard Nixon, who clearly recognized the value of conservation, of clean air and water to all our people.
Like Hawaii, our Earth is remote and surrounded by a sea that restricts passage, yet, unlike Hawaii, humans do not have ships bringing food or water… For us there is no Planet B. We have no other home nor do we have alternative sources of food and water.
In 1970, with nine staff members (pictured: Judy Moody and Denis Hayes on April 22, 1970) and a $125,000 budget, a Washington, D.C.-based group organized the Environmental Teach-in, which would become became the first Earth Day. With then senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin as their champion, the staffers brought together volunteers in dozens of cities and college campuses around the country. Hayes, who had dropped out of Harvard Law School the year before to join Senator Nelson’s project, also chaired the Earth Day anniversary celebrations in 1990 and 2000. ”[Hayes was] the one who did the unglamorous, wearisome job of starting it up,” Ralph Nader told the New York Times in 1990. “[Hayes] is an orchestrator of environmental events which were national … and now are global.” Published April 20, 2009.
“You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a bitch.” — Apollo 14 astronaut, Edgar Mitchell
And, these micro-fiche snippets from Star-Bulletin and Honolulu Advertiser, are illustrative of the energy and interest of folks then. Thanks to Dave Atcheson.
In the Honolulu-Advertiser article was an a column advocating green practices. Notice it mentions the UH Earth Day event, and proposes ways for islanders to reduce waste by using reusable bags, making laundry soap, reducing car miles, and eliminating toxic cleaning products, and pesticides, such as DDT, etc. Yet, here we are almost 50-years later debating those same ideas, because fossil fuel businesses have such a stranglehold on politics and people, we cannot believe we can change our behaviors, it seems.
For many GenX’ers, perhaps even Boomers, apparently ahead of our time, that our society is still talking about changing our behavior, almost 50-years later, reducing our waste and footprint on our only planet, still talking and not doing, yet, induces major depression and climate angst. Yet, it is also the driving force for our continued advocacy for social improvement. Riseup folks, we are much better than we have been programmed to believe!
