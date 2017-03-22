The Enneagram is far more than a personality typing system…

It’s a tool for emotional and spiritual healing and transformation, illuminating your unique connection with the sacred so you can integrate all parts of you into a whole, fully expressed human being.

And there’s no one better to guide you in essential practices which activate the transformative power of the Enneagram than Jessica Dibb.

On Saturday, March 11, this respected consciousness expert, breathwork trainer and Enneagram “depth teacher” is presenting a FREE event hosted by the Shift Network: Three Enneagram Paths to the Sacred: Opening to the Power of Your Relationships, Shadows & Gifts.

Find out more and reserve your place for this event here

In Three Enneagram Paths to the Sacred, you’ll learn how psychological, spiritual and embodiment practices can help liberate you from the limitations of your “type” and infuse your daily life with love, wisdom and presence.

During this complimentary virtual event, you’ll discover:

The #1 key to the liberation of your own type (Hint: it has to do with the other 8 perspectives)

How your ego can co-opt your type’s deepest gifts and what to do about it

The ways you can use the Enneagram to dissolve things that no longer serve you

How to appreciate your type’s unique gift of love

How your Enneagram type influences your relationship to the Sacred… and how to use the gifts of other types to deepen your spiritual connection

Applying a sacred lens to the Enneagram, you can overcome fears, become aware of blind spots, and awaken untapped dimensions of your being… leading to more power, wholeness and joy!

We hope you’ll join us for this illuminating hour-long free event

Register for Three Enneagram Paths to the Sacred — featuring renowned teacher Jessica Dibb — receive the audio recording of the event.

Comments

comments