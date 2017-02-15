The deadline to submit completed candidate and voter registration forms for upcoming Neighborhood Board elections is this Friday, February 17, 2017.

Candidates may apply online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe or obtain a hard copy form the Neighborhood Commission Office (NCO) at Kapālama Hale, Suite 160, by 4:30 p.m. on February 17, 2017 or by calling 768-3781.

O‘ahu residents who voted in the 2016 state elections are pre-registered to vote in the Neighborhood Board elections, and no further action is required. Those who did not vote, voted but changed residences since the election, or are non-citizen residents, must file a voter registration form in order to vote in the 2017 Neighborhood Board elections.

Voter application forms may be downloaded at www.honolulu.gov/nco or by contacting the Neighborhood Commission Office.

Completed candidate or voter forms must be postmarked by February 17, 2017, or can be hand delivered to the Neighborhood Commission Office at Kapālama Hale, Suite 160, by 4:30 p.m. on February 17, 2017.

The 2017 Neighborhood Board elections will be held from April 28 through May 19, 2017. At stake are 437 seats on O‘ahu’s 33 Neighborhood Boards, whose volunteer members hold monthly meetings and serve as advisors on community concerns.

The Neighborhood Board system was created in 1973 to increase and assure effective citizen participation in government decision-making.

More information on the elections and boards is available at www.honolulu.gov/nco.

Comments

comments