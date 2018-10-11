Fiji Guide updated for 2018/2019

Travel Guide to Fiji aimed at Visitors and Tourism Professionals

Rob Kay, the Honolulu-based author of Lonely Planet’s original Fiji guidebook, along with Lautoka, Fiji-based web and applications developer David Barnes, have launched an updated online travel guide, Fiji Guide . A mobile app, Fiji in the Palm of Your Hand and an events magazine, A Weekly Guide to What’s on in Fiji, are integrated into the site.

Fiji Guide features all original content including blogs, videos and photos from local photographers.

Kay said the site provides the most relevant, up-to-date advice on accommodations, restaurants, tours and attractions as well as extensive coverage of Fijian language and culture. Fiji Guide covers the entire Fiji archipelago—from Kadavu in the south to Vanua Levu and Taveuni up north.

The site covers outdoor activities such as diving, surfing, hiking and golf. It features day trips and tours ranging from Zip lining on the Coral Coast to Black Pearl tours in Savusavu.

Fiji Guide also offers tips on packing, village visits and a full event calendar.

Kay stated the site provides objective data for visitors and travel industry professionals. “Whether you’re a traveler, looking for an ideal resort or a travel agent, serving your client, you’re going to need unbiased information. We provide readers with facts–not advertising copy. We vet each listing,” said Kay.

He added that the site is affiliated with regional Fiji visitor’s associations from the SunCoast, Savusavu, Kadavu and Coral Coast.

The site is primarily targeted at English-speaking countries, but is also available in Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, German and French.

Kay said that Fiji’s natural attractions are a tremendous enticement, but after 30 years travelling in Fiji, he believes the destination’s #1 draw are its people.

