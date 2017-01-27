Someone asked me about my daily routines. They wanted to know how I stay so focused and calm. Why I’m always so positive. How I blend so many different things I do into a natural flow for my life.

In a nutshell, I practice filling my soul, mind, body and heart. These are the elements that keep me in check and in happy harmony. These are the things I do on a regular basis. Just like breathing in and out, these are a natural part of my daily rhythm.