As we hear all of the talking heads and news show mouthpieces claim calamity at the prospect of a so-called “government shutdown,” once again the American people have to suffer the egos and power play of politicians in Washington, DC. But the fact of the matter is this. This moment in time isn’t about a government shutdown. It’s about politicians holding the government hostage for political purposes.

Additionally, there are opportunities that Republicans can exploit to affect a positive outcome from this moment in time. It simply requires an “outside-the-box” approach to handling the matter. Sadly, Republicans in Washington, DC — especially establishment Republicans, have no ability nor compunction to capitalize on Democrat threats.

