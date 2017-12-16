As we hear all of the talking heads and news show mouthpieces claim calamity at the prospect of a so-called “government shutdown,” once again the American people have to suffer the egos and power play of politicians in Washington, DC. But the fact of the matter is this. This moment in time isn’t about a government shutdown. It’s about politicians holding the government hostage for political purposes.

Additionally, there are opportunities that Republicans can exploit to affect a positive outcome from this moment in time. It simply requires an “outside-the-box” approach to handling the matter. Sadly, Republicans in Washington, DC — especially establishment Republicans, have no ability nor compunction to capitalize on Democrat threats.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleMayors commit to 100% renewable ground transportation by 2045
Frank Salvato
http://www.frankjsalvato.com/

Frank Salvato is the operating partner at Archangel Organization, LLC, a multimedia holdings group. He serves as managing editor of The New Media Journal. His writing has been recognized by the US House International Relations Committee and the Japan Center for Conflict Prevention. His opinion and analysis have been published by The American Enterprise Institute, The Washington Times, The Jewish World Review, Accuracy in Media, Human Events, Breitbart.com, and Townhall.com, and are syndicated nationally. Mr. Salvato has appeared on The O’Reilly Factor on FOX News Channel and is the author of six books examining internal and external threats facing our country. He can be heard weekly on “The Captain’s America: Third Watch” radio program syndicated nationally on the Salem Broadcasting Network. Mr. Salvato is a host of the UndergroundUSA.com podcasts. His personal writing can be found at FrankJSalvato.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR