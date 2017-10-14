On Saturday, Oct. 28th, Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and historic downtown will once again transform into a spooktacular celebration of music, food, art, eclectic performance artists, street food, craft beer, burlesque and unbridled Halloween frivolity.

It will feel like Oktoberfest with the largest open air craft beer event, where VIP ticket buyers will receive a free beer tasting, along with a special collector’s edition Hallowbaloo beer stein and priority access to bars with the stein, including skip the line access to participating clubs.

For over 9 years Hallowbaloo has brought together over 40,000 people to celebrate the arts and celebration of Halloween.

Highlights:

Hawaii’s Largest Halloween Outdoor Craft Beer experience (buy a craft beer ticket to get 5 tastings of exclusive Craft Beers in our Craft Beer Street Festival arena, get our special Hallowbaloo collectors stein, includes priority access to bars with Stein and Vip entry to clubs)

3 Stages of Music and entertainment

Food Trucks

$1000 Costume Contest

and much much more!

**Early bird tickets are sold out but you can still >> get tickets here

