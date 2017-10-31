Registration & Welcome

Registration will begin at 1pm.

As you make your way to the Cowell Theater entrance, you will be greeted by Paubox staff. Our staff as well as directional signs will guide you to the registration area where you will receive a custom Paubox lanyard and badge.

Enjoy catered refreshments and admire a picturesque view of the Golden Gate Bridge until our first presentation in the conference begins.

Keynote Speech: Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack

At 1:40pm, I will kick off our conference with a presentation on the Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that holds your data hostage until you pay a ransom payment to release it. Cybercriminals commit extortion by holding important files against you, and sometimes act as a Shadow Broker if their demands are not met.

Over 4,000 ransomware attacks occur daily with the average ransom demanding over $1,000. This is especially alarming if you are a small business. Small businesses are more likely to be targeted because they are easier to infiltrate, and approximately 60% of small businesses that are breached will go out of business within the next 6 months.

Learn the best way to defend against a ransomware attack or what to do if you fall victim to one.

2nd Session: The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare Security (Panel)

At 2:35pm, our first panel will begin. The topic will be The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare Security.

The panelists are:

Anya Schiess, General Partner, Healthy Ventures

Prior to co-founding Healthy Ventures, Anya led strategy and business development for Cardinal Health’s medical services, distribution, and laboratory businesses. Spending most of her time on tech-enabled healthcare services, Anya became convinced that now was the right time to invest in early stage opportunities at the intersection of health and information technology.

Greg Reber, Founder & CEO, AsTech Consulting

Greg is an early pioneer in the information security field and was among the first to recognize and address the risks presented by consumer-facing applications. He launched AsTech in 1997 and has established AsTech as the premier firm that Fortune 1000 companies turn to for real-world, effective information security solutions.

Brent co-founded Qventus, Inc. in 2012. Prior to that, Newhouse served as Business Operations & Strategy Associate at Google from August 2010 to August 2012, and as the Business Analyst of McKinsey & Company from October 2008 to July 2010. He holds an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, a M.S. in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University School of Engineering, and a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

Join us as we discuss the revolutionizing force of machine learning and AI in healthcare, where these advances will lead to, and how cybersecurity in healthcare will be affected.

Rick Kuwahara, our CMO, will moderate the panel.

3rd Session: Fireside chat on Surviving a HIPAA Audit

Around 3:20pm, we will have a short break to stretch our legs and enjoy more delicious catered refreshments.

At 3:50pm, we will return to the theater where Bluegrass Biggs and I will do a fireside chat on Surviving a HIPAA Audit.

With ransomware attacks rising 250% in 2017 and focusing specifically on the United States, the OCR is taking serious measures to ensure healthcare organizations are HIPAA compliant.

They first rolled out their Phase 2 HIPAA Audit Program by conducting desk audits in 2016. Now, on-site audits are being conducted as well. Covered Entities and Business Associates may be subjected to both of these audits, and if you fail, you must pay a costly HIPAA violation fee (with fines increasing 10% in 2017) amongst other irreversible damage to your reputation and business.

Do you know how to prepare to survive it?

Bluegrass Biggs, Founder and CEO, BiggsB Inc.

Bluegrass has extensive knowledge in the fields of regulatory compliance, project management, CSV and Life Sciences. He founded BiggsB Inc to provide project management and comprehensive regulatory compliance solutions for a wide variety of Life Sciences companies. He values creativity and is constantly seeking the best possible way to approach the challenges of regulatory compliance.

4th Session: Health IT Security In a Digital World (panel)

At 4:25pm, we’ll begin our second panel: Health IT Security in a Digital World.

Health IT has the ability to advance clinical care, improve population health, and reduce costs. At the same time, Health IT also poses new challenges and opportunities for protecting PHI.

Despite these challenges, Health IT has never been more important in today’s digital age.

Our panelists for this topic are:

Lin Wan, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Stella Technology

Lin is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Stella Technology, a healthcare information technology and interoperability leader. A seasoned technologist with nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare software development, Lin is an expert on healthcare interoperability and has been a key contributor to specifications pioneered by federal and state interoperability initiatives, including the Sequoia Project, Direct, ONC S&I Framework and the EHR | HIE Interoperability Workgroup.

Nick started his 14 year digital health career working at Epic as the Director for Interface Implementation. After eleven years, he made the move to working for digital health startups. Nick now serves as the Security Director at Redox, a modern API for healthcare integration. Nick has built Redox’s security program from the ground up, and led the company through both HITRUST and SOC2 audits.

Shawn Savadkohi, Information Security Officer, San Mateo County Health System

Shawn joined the San Mateo County Health System in 2016 as their Information Security Officer. In his 25 years working in Information Technology, he has crossed both public and private sector industries, including non-profit charities, public utilities (water, wastewater), entertainment, and healthcare. Shawn has served local government as a web developer, network engineer, systems administrator, SCADA programmer, security consultant, technical operations manager, and solutions architect. Most recently, he has helped network operations teams identify risk and secure resources in cloud IaaS and PaaS environments.

Our CMO Rick Kuwahara will also moderate this panel.

Networking Reception + a Wake for the Fax Machine

At 5:15pm, we will walk over the Lobby where we will have a networking reception. Enjoy a variety of beverages ranging from juices to cocktails as well as delicious hors d’oeuvres. Around 5:30pm, I will convene a wake, or a celebration of life, for the fax machine.

Yes, you read that right. I will give a eulogy for the device everyone in healthcare has a horror story about – the fax machine.

At 8pm, we’ll call it a wrap for Paubox SECURE.

We look forward to seeing you there!

