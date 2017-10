Actor and comedian Daryl Bonilla counts down Hawaii’s TOP 8 Most Cringy TV Moments.

Moments include Saved by the Bell, 50 First dates, North Shore and BEYOND PARADISE where he reenacts his popular line “Oooohhh Mak Thompsonnnn!”

Check out 808 Viral on Facebook for more entertaining Hawaii content~

http://www.facebook.com/808viral

Comments

comments