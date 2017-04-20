by David C. Livingston

My daughter Jessica and her husband Nate gave us 5 beautiful grandchildren (Lili was born December 30th, 2015). The picture is a healthy, happy family. 3 of their children were pre-mature. Two spent the first weeks of the life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. March of Dimes Volunteers watched over them. We are blessed to have that love and care during that time in our life. We will forever be grateful for the work the March of Dimes continues to do on behalf of our babies.

Right now, babies need all the help they can get. Premature birth affects about 450,000 babies here in the United States. I’m walking in March for Babies to get the message out about this terrible problem and you can help. Please make a secure donation to help me reach my goal. Together we can help the March of Dimes fight prematurity so more babies can get the strongest start possible.