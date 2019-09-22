Hong Kong: A Repeat of the Iranian Green Revolution Fail?

Have you read a lot about the pro-democracy (read: pro-freedom) demonstrations currently taking place in Hong Kong? If you are like most people you are surprised to hear that they are still taking place. That’s because the “loud-mouth media” – or the big cable networks, to be more specific – are more concerned with sensationalism than news that happens to be important to the fabric of humanity.

Via One America News, Reuters reports:

“Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday to break up pro-democracy protesters who trashed fittings at a railway station and shopping mall, the latest confrontation in more than three months of often violent unrest.”

These freedom-seeking protesters have been fighting a violent battle against the Communist Chinese government of the mainland for three months and these protests land on the back pages and/or below the fold if they are reported on at all.

Meanwhile, US House Intelligence Committee chairman, Adam Schiff (P-CA), is threatening to withhold executive office funding for the Director of National Intelligence over the President’s suggestion to the president of Ukraine that his nation look into the shady – and most likely illegal – dealings in that country by Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

At a time when our intelligence community should be focused on first, threats against our nation, and second, the opposition to tyrannical oppression anywhere it exists, our elected government class is so engaged in politics they are failing those who are shedding blood in a quest for freedom.

Just as when President Obama facilitated the demise of the Green Revolution in Iran by executing inaction, we in the West – and not just in the United States, but throughout the free world – exist in a moment that will define a part of us for the ages. Will we allow Communist China to extinguish the hope of freedom in Hong Kong, or will the free world apply pressure on China to live up to the agreements it made with Britain when that country handed Hong Kong back over to the Chinese?

Western politicians hang their hats on the rhetoric of freedom. They thump their chests about the blood our Founders shed to acquire American freedom and the many revolutions in Europe that delivered the masses from serfdom. In the freedom movement in Hong Kong, they have a chance to exert non-violent pressure on China to achieve freedom for Hong Kong’s estimated 7.39 million people.

The question is this. Will they, or is politics and the retention of power to much of an addiction for them?

