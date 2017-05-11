As of 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 10, over 15,500 voters have cast a ballot for the 2017 Neighborhood Board elections.

Voters may use their unique passcodes to cast ballots online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe via their computers or mobile devices through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Those who have voted in the 2016 general or primary elections and live in a contested seat area are eligible to vote in the 2017 Neighborhood Board elections. To find out if your board is contested, visithttp://bit.ly/2qUlbZO.

During this voting period, the city and its partners will also make computers available to the public at these locations:

Kapolei Hale, 1000 Ulu‘ohi‘a Street ( Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. )

thru from ) Kapālama Hale, Suite 160, 925 Dillingham Boulevard ( Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. )

thru from ) The KEY project in Kahalu‘u at 47-200 Waihe‘e Road ( Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. )

thru from ) Any public library on O‘ahu within the Hawai‘i State Public Library System (see library hours)

The NCO strongly encourages voting online as it saves paper and keeps costs down. However, you may request a paper ballot if you are unable to vote online. To request a ballot by mail, voters may call the Ballot Request Hotline at 768-3763 no later than Monday, May 15, 2017, by 4:30 p.m. with your full name, residential address, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Returned ballots must be postmarked by Friday, May 19, 2017 and received by the NCO no later than Friday, May 26, 2017.

Online voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. Election results will be announced no later than June 1, 2017. Newly elected board members will assume office on July 1, 2017.

Candidate profiles and photos are posted online at:

https://www2.honolulu.gov/nbe/candidateprofiles.php.

