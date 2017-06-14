Imagine a cloaking device that can make people invisible! You could walk into a store or stroll down the street without anyone seeing you. Think of the possibilities.

Well, you can now have your own cloaking device. That is, if you are over 55.

No, there is no age requirement for owning this device. Actually, you don’t own it. It is not something you can buy. It is something you become.

In short, we discovered that the easiest way to become invisible is to be old and gray. That’s it. Get old and have gray or white hair, and you will be invisible.

We happened upon this discovery, strangely enough, at a social gathering, which was attended by people of all ages. We found that older people were ignored by the younger generations. It was as though they were not there. No eye contact was made. Old people were noticed at first, and then became invisible to the rest of the crowd.

The key to being invisible, then, is to look really old. The older you look, the more powerful your cloaking device.

Being an anthropologist, I needed to test this cloaking device for myself to see how it worked. I am in my late 50’s, with white hair. At least, the little hair I have left is white. And when I grow a beard, it’s white, too.

I did this experiment in Hawaii, where the locals appreciate a cleanly shaven head. To create a baseline to measure the power of my cloaking ability, I decided to shave my head and face. This left only my eyebrows, which are still slightly blonde, and my nose and ear hairs, which I trimmed as best as possible. Clean shaven from the neck up, I looked like I was in my late forties.

I went to the supermarket, post office, and shopping mall and tried to notice how many people made eye contact or smiled. As a bald man seemingly in his late forties, I was pretty popular. Lots of smiles and eye contact. I felt part of the crowd.

I then let my white hair grow back on my head and face, which took about a month. As it did, my apparent age seemed to rise steadily, until I looked like I was in my mid to late 60’s. I went from looking ten years younger when shaven to looking ten years older, a span of 20 years of apparent aging.

Going back to test my new appearance at the same public places, the reaction from people was plain to see. Less eye contact. No conversation. I was able to walk past people, right past them, without their even noticing my presence.