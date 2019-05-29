Jerry Nadler & His Predetermined Outcome

There is a lot of wiggle-room that was provided to partisan politicians in Robert Mueller’s statement, a statement made of the US Department of Justice even as he refused to voluntarily speak in front of Congress. Of course, that wiggle-room will super-charge the “I see bigfoot” impeachment crowd. But there are a few problems with their foaming at the mouth enthusiasm to draw blood against the President.

Mr. Mueller’s words – which he was very care in choosing and delivering – simply do not lead to any forgone conclusion. “We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime…That is the office’s final position,” Mueller stated.

While Mueller was very purposeful in stating that his investigation could not bring criminal charges against the President – and that DoJ long-standing policy was to never charge a sitting president with a crime, he did allude to impeachment. While this made Democrat and Progressive-Fascists giddy, it was Mueller’s other words that will, once again, leave them slack-jawed when nothing comes of their investigations. In fact, it should warn them off of pursuing any investigation and/or impeachment proceedings.

The words that serve as red flags for Democrats and Progressive-Fascists:

“We did not determine whether the president did commit a crime”

“We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime.”

“[There] was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy.”

To borrow a line from Hillary Clinton, it would take the willing suspension of disbelief to accept the notion that the Mueller team found evidence of High Crimes and Misdemeanors and – for some odd reason – felt they should leave that evidence for partisan hack politicians of today’s Democrat Party to find and bring to the attention of the American people. You would have to be intellectually challenged to believe this to be the case.

But that level of intellect seems to be as far as US Rep. Jerry Nadler (P-NY) can rise, thus his statement:

“Given that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so.”

Defying the process of our legal system – innocent until proven guilty, this political charlatan has telegraphed that he is already predisposed to his conclusion on the evidence. And he has done so in the face of an exhaustive investigation by a Special Counsel who stated that he could not make a determination because there was no conclusive evidence of any crime having been committed, not only by the President but by members of his Administration.

So, the only conclusion any thinking, rational human being can come to in this matter is that Nadler and his impeachment minions are pursuing investigations and a potential impeachment as political stunts to affect the 2020 General Election. The fact that they have passed no meaningful legislation while pushing idiotic agendas like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s New Green Deal and defending radical Islamofascists they have welcomed to Congress means they need political theater if they don’t want to get smeared all over the electoral road come election time.

Another point to consider in establishing that Nadler and his Progressive-Fascists are dividing our country for political purposes is that any impeachment would have to go to the US Senate for trial and the Senate is controlled by the Republicans. Just as when Bill Clinton was impeached for proven crimes but acquitted by a friendly political party Senate, Donald Trump would be acquitted because there is no evidence of any crime – let alone High Crimes and Misdemeanors – having been committed and the chamber is controlled by the friendly party.

Any impeachment would result in an acquittal in the Senate that would stain Democrats with the zealotry of the lunatic Progressive-Fascist Left in our nation today, sending that fractured party further toward irrelevancy and setting our inner-city urban areas ablaze with the violent intolerance of anti-Trump Fascists, just as we witnessed after the 2016 General Elections and before. It is well past time that two things happen. First, today’s Democrat Party must cease its narcissistic need to place party above the total of the American people (the same can be said for the GOP in many cases). And second, the self-centered, intolerant Left must be shamed into understanding that there is more to being a citizen of the United States than always getting your way, damn the consequences. Their selfishness is why we have the intense level of hatred and anger in our politics today.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments