Ko Olina resort closing its hotels effective Tuesday

HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I — After discussions with Councilmember Kym Pine, Ko Olina resort will be closing its hotels effective Tuesday.

“I’ve been working with Jeff Stone, owner of Ko Olina Resorts and they will be closing all of Ko Olina’s hotels and its establishments next week,” said Councilmember Pine. A letter from the resort’s general manager can be found here: https://is.gd/Pine_KoOlinaClosure.

“I am hoping other hotels around the state will follow their lead. I am deeply disturbed that people in the tourism industry have refused to shut down operations. I ask them to put people’s lives before money.”



“Restrictions at public parks have driven local residents to Ko Olina beaches and we understand there have been long lines for the restrooms, mixing local people with visitors in very close proximity. This is a public health hazard that nobody should be risking at this time,” said Pine.



Councilmember Pine has pledged to advocate on behalf of employees at Ko Olina. “I’m working hard to make sure affected employees are taken care of,” she said.



“It is greatly upsetting to see that some online travel sites are publishing ridiculous travel packages to Hawai‘i of $50, $100 and $200 to lure people to come to the islands during this global pandemic. I hope everyone in Hawai‘i will boycott these travel sites that are potentially bringing virus-carrying visitors to our home,” said Pine.



Councilmember Kym Pine represents residents of District One (ʻEwa, ʻEwa Beach, Kapolei, Honokai Hale, Ko ʻOlina, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili, Wai‘anae, Mākaha, Kea‘au, Mākua) and is chair of the City Council’s Committee on Business Economic Development and Tourism.



Media contact: Erika Engle Communications Director M: (808) 284-6044

