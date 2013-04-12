Kon Tiki was shot in six countries for sixty days over a period of three and a half months. The locations in Norway, Bulgaria, the Maldives, Thailand and Malta are mesmerizing. The film’s story is Thor Heyerdahl’s 1947 Peru-to-Polynesia expedition by raft. The documentary of the actual journey was released in 1950. See this film’s dramatization for its ocean sequences.

It is the third feature film from directing duo Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. The cast of men are handsome charismatic adventurers and the script provides light emotional drama. It is the cinematography by Geir Hartly Andreassen that is spectator. The widescreen visuals show the audience the stunning beauty of the night sky and the ocean’s exotic life with its near catastrophes through nature’s sudden storms, shark attacks, and whale encounters. The cinematography in Kon-Tiki embraces the sea’s sense of wonder and the visual effects led by Jonas Andersson, senior effects technical director and his crew, brings the peril of the ocean up front and personal. Cue the wrangling of the shark!

Adventure films are not dependent on screen stars they just need what seems to be an insurmountable quest and Geir Hartly Andreassen’s photography provides the emotion and dramatic parallel between the dream of explorers and the relentless brutality of nature. All of the technical elements of the film are exceptional. Kon Tiki is a stunning sea adventure.

