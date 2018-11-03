Kymberly Pine on the Impact of Zoning on Housing Affordability on Sister Power

Sharon Yarbrough interviews Kymberly Marcos Pine, the Vice Chair of the Honolulu City Council, and the Chairwoman of the Council’s Committee on Zoning and Housing. Pine has continued to serve on the Honolulu City Council for almost six years. As the second-most senior official on the Council, and as the Chairwoman of the Committee on Zoning and Housing, she managed the drafting and implementation of several legislative measures to incentivize the development of affordable rental and for sale housing which resulted in the entitlement of almost 1,000 affordable units in the past year, guided the passage of the City’s first inclusionary housing program, and continues to oversee the development of Honolulu Transit Oriented Development districts.

The host for this episode is Sharon Yarbrough. The guest for this episode is Kymberly Marcos Pine.

ThinkTech Hawaii streams live on the Internet from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm every weekday afternoon, Hawaii Time, then streaming earlier shows through the night.

