HONOLULU – As the Arena Football League (AFL) touches down in Hawaii, sports fanatics will have something new and thrilling to look forward to. To launch its highly anticipated debut, AFL will host a sports extravaganza on Saturday, November 2, 2013 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The day will encompass a health and fitness exhibit, an all-star AFL game and an appreciation concert. To amp up the competition, AFL proudly presents Clint Dolezel and Kevin Guy, the East and West conference head coaches whose teams will go head to head at the all-star game.

AFL, the highest level of professional indoor football in the nation, is the also world’s fastest expanding sports endeavor, most recently building an empire overseas in China. In Hawaii, locals and visitors will enjoy solid rivalry and unforgettable showmanship at November’s all-star AFL game, since Dolezel and Guy have battled it out at previous championship games.

East’s head coach, Dolezel was recently inducted into the AFL’s Hall of Fame, coached and took the Philadelphia Soul to the ArenaBowl and ranks second all-time with 44,559 career passing yards.

Guy, representing the West, started his head coaching career in 2002 and led the Arizona Rattlers to the ArenaBowl, winning multiple championships with his lead.

With the two acclaimed coaches and their East and West AFL teams, the all-star game is sure to be one that sports fans won’t want to miss. To stay updated in all things related to AFL in Hawaii, visit http://afl-china.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/AFLChina.

