The Bridge is a narrative fictional story about Pono, a tenacious seven-year old Hawaiian boy who lives with his family in a five-story tree house, deep in the rainforest of Hawaii's Manoa Valley. By spending time with his native Hawaiian father and through the process of cultural transmission, the boy learns about his ancestral roots and Hawaiian history. Will young Pono's knowledge be enough to help him save his Caucasian Christian mother's life during her chance encounter with the Hawaiian Night Marchers, a troop of ghostly apparitions? Hawaii-based filmmaker Cindy Iodice (Writer/Director) is the recipient of the prestigious Accolade Award of Recognition for her short film.

The Bridge film credits include: actors Amy E. “Mia” Adams as Rachel, Asher Morgado as Pono, and Tamayo Perry as Manoa with narration by Hinaleimoana Wong Kalu. Cinematographer John Kuamo’o, Editor Tom Schneider, and Producers Ken Monroe and Connie M. Florez.

The Bridge

20 min • Drama/Sci-Fi

