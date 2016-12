The Bridge film credits include: actors Amy E. “Mia” Adams as Rachel, Asher Morgado as Pono, and Tamayo Perry as Manoa with narration by Hinaleimoana Wong Kalu. Cinematographer John Kuamo’o, Editor Tom Schneider, and Producers Ken Monroe and Connie M. Florez.

The Bridge

20 min • Drama/Sci-Fi

The 11th Annual Accolade Global Film Competition is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality shorts and new media. Accolade Awards only go to those filmmakers, television producers and videographers who produce fresh, standout entertainment and compelling works. The Accolade is an international awards competition that honors those who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity. Our talented award winners have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys, Tellys and other awards. For more information go to: http://www. accoladecompetition.org or contact Connie M. Florez at hulagirlproductions@gmail.com, 808.561.5749