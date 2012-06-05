McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii has partnered with the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program. PaYS is a program for soldiers and recruits who are looking for civilian jobs that will take advantage of skills they learned in the military once they have completed their term of service in the Army.
“When partners like McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii team-up with the PaYS Program, doors open for many soldiers and veterans to get their first civilian job,” said Maj. Logan Kerschner, Honolulu Army Recruiting Battalion. “We would like to thank McDonald’s for their continuing support of our armed forces.”
The PaYS Program offers soldiers opportunities with participating business partners – all of them established companies and public sector agencies with secure reputations and a minimum of 500 employees.
“McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii is committed to supporting the U.S. Army community and its veterans,” said Paulette Wage, human resources manager of McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii. “We welcome these soldiers, with their professionalism, pride and personal integrity to our team.”
The PaYS Program is also offered to ROTC participants who go directly into the Army Reserve or Army National Guard after graduation from college and commissioning, after which they may apply for a job with a selected PaYS partner.
“We are glad to have McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii as a participating partner in the PaYS Program as a place for our cadets to start their professional careers,” said Lt. Col. Kevin McKay, University of Hawaii ROTC.
McDonald’s restaurants in Hawaii are the nation’s first McDonald’s restaurants participating in the PaYS Program. Soldiers interested in participating in the program are invited to visit www.armypays.com.
McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii has 86 restaurants and more than 5,200 employees in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. In Hawaii alone, the company has 76 restaurants and more than 4,600 employees.
McDonald’s total economic impact on the state, directly and indirectly, is about $285
million in spending and nearly 12,000 jobs in the community. McDonald’s prides itself on offering career opportunities to employees, with most managers staying with the company for more than 18 years.
