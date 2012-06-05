“When partners like McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii team-up with the PaYS Program, doors open for many soldiers and veterans to get their first civilian job,” said Maj. Logan Kerschner, Honolulu Army Recruiting Battalion. “We would like to thank McDonald’s for their continuing support of our armed forces.”

The PaYS Program offers soldiers opportunities with participating business partners – all of them established companies and public sector agencies with secure reputations and a minimum of 500 employees.

“McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii is committed to supporting the U.S. Army community and its veterans,” said Paulette Wage, human resources manager of McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii. “We welcome these soldiers, with their professionalism, pride and personal integrity to our team.”

The PaYS Program is also offered to ROTC participants who go directly into the Army Reserve or Army National Guard after graduation from college and commissioning, after which they may apply for a job with a selected PaYS partner.