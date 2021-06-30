The very talented Mike Izon (“Purple Haze,” “Brown Sugar Girl”) is back, and this time around his latest release, “Summer Days Are Here Again,” is a song that our world has been waiting for since 2020!

“Summer Days Are Here Again,” is a post covid “Welcome Back World Track,“ full of life, summer and fun. On this Island Pop Radio Mix, Mike Izon delivers on all levels checking the boxes from lead vocals, to serendipitous harmonies, infectious hooks and pure positivity in the message of songwriting . As we finally return to the Summer and partial normalcy in our lives; Mike Izon reminds us on the simplicity and charm of appreciating what we have; time, people, and loving life.

Produced by two-time Grammy Award Winner Dave Tucciarone, and with a “Summer Dream Remix” by Pete “Mixmaster” Hammond, (Rick Astley, Kylie Minogue, Dead Or Alive, Donna Summer) “Summer Days Are Here Again,” is a simple song for everybody and everyone just to make them feel good about life and living again in those Summer Days!

Released on the RSM Record label, you can find “Summer Days Are Here Again,’ by Mike Izon on i-Tunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and wherever find music is sold and distributed!

Keep your eyes out for the music video released on the same day! Aloha

Music and Lyrics by M. Izon and R. Pileggi

