More Proof That Google Is Manipulating Our Elections

Another piece of evidence that Google (along with other social media giants like Facebook) is more of a threat to our election process here in the United States than the Russians could ever be has surfaced courtesy of Project Veritas. This should piss everyone off.

Google’s Head of Responsible Innovation, Jen Gennai, was caught on video (which Google has since removed from YouTube because, well, they own YouTube) all but saying their company is invested in marginalizing the re-election bid of President Trump. This is an overt act against the sovereignty of the American people by the fact they are attempting to use behavioral science to influence elections.

“We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’ve rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again,” Gennai said.

The “it” she was hoping to prevent from reoccurring was the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Google’s market share in the US stands at 93%; 63.8% for desktop searches and 96% for mobile devices. Because of this ipso facto monopoly on searches, Google can skew an undecided electorate by up to 20% – and in some cases 80% – simply by stacking the search suggestions when you type in a key word to search.

In the 2016 General Election this skew bent towards Hillary Clinton. To wit, Clinton’s entire 2.6 million popular vote margin was attributable to pro-Clinton bias in Google’s search suggestions and results

Add to this chilling fact that 2/3 of all adults get their information from social media (read: Facebook and Instagram), 85% of all adults gleaning their news from a mobile device (read: subject search ala Google), and 88% of millennials getting the total of their news information from Facebook (another Left-bent institution) and you can see that Google and Facebook have the power to rob the American people of free and fair – in other words manipulation-free – elections.

To say that I exist at the polar opposite of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (P-MA) politically is the understatement of the millennium. But I have to agree with her when she talks about forcing a break-up of Google and Facebook ala the Bell Telephone break-up mandate of the Bell System in 1982. They have entirely too much power over the flow of information. And as we all know, information is power.

