Are you feeling uncomfortable, anxious or confused about the current political climate — not only in America but around the world?

Is it possible to transform troubling feelings into personal and political empowerment so you can navigate with increased clarity, purpose and spiritual strength?

Terry Patten, one of the foremost integral thinkers and activists of our day, asks and answers provocative questions to help illuminate pathways to understanding the challenges that confront us all today.

On Wednesday, March 15, Terry will present The Spiritual Opportunity of Our Political Moment: 4 Keys to Transforming Your Angst Into Awakening, Wholeness & Power.

During this online event, Terry will invite you to recognize your purpose as an “integral revolutionary”— someone who can actively contribute to sanity, wisdom, and cultural evolution in the midst of tumultuous times. He will illuminate a dance of evolutionary inquiry you can use to empower yourself to act positively and in alignment with the highest good for your family, community and country.

During this compelling hour, he will share:

How this moment is a spiritual initiation into a new kind of citizenship,



Why the recent U.S. election is a call for the evolution of politics,



Practices to turn troubling news into a source of energy and empowerment,



How to calibrate your activism for the long haul, so that you keep getting stronger….



If your calling is to be of service to our collective evolution — and to do so in a way that has you feeling energized and empowered — you’ll receive great value from this illuminating hour. Terry will show you how to transform “negative” emotions into a source of personal and political empowerment. You will learn to access the unseen capacity of your heart, the perceptive powers of your mind, and the unstoppable strength of your spirit.

A downloadable recording will be provided later to all who register, whether or not you listen to the scheduled event.

Comments

comments