Nazi-Adoring CNN Contributor: ‛The World Today Needs a Hitler’

CNN issued a questionable response to revelations that a frequent contributor from Pakistan to the network had, on many occasions, issued glowing adoration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in their relationship with the Jewish community during World War II.

In the most outrageous post, Adeel Raja, posted, ‟The world today needs a Hitler.” Raja had written dozens of pieces for the outlet.

Sunday, after declaring that the network had ‟never heard of him,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic provided a statement that read, in part, ‟Adeel Raja has never been a CNN employee. As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad. However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.”

Some cursory digging into Raja revealed that he was, actually, a prolific admirer of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, often extolling his admiration for the genocidal leader across social media.

‟The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals – Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!” Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. ‟Hail Hitler!” Raja wrote the following day.

This guy has 54 articles under his byline at CNN. They should probably fire whoever does their background checks.

The overarching point in this issue is this. If CNN couldn’t vet contributing journalists to their coverage to the point they would find what it took amateur sleuths just minutes to uncover, who seriously do they vet both their sources and their story information?

It is beyond unacceptable that CNN did not know they had a Nazi-loving, Hitler-glorifying, Jew-hater contributing to their broadcasts and publications. It is irresponsible and it should disqualify CNN from being considered a serious news outlet. This is not an ‟issue an apology and it will go away” moment. This is – and should be – a fatal blow of realism that should make even the most ardent CNN sycophant wince.

This moment shouldn’t just even Raja’s relationship with CNN, it should end CNN’s relationship with the public.

Of course, as CNN smolders, we should offer them a serious thank you for outing the fact that a mainstream media outlet would be so deep in the tank ideologically for the Marxist agenda that they would overlook a Nazi-sympathizer and champion of the Holocaust in their midst.

If an organization that prides itself on investigative reporting is so thoroughly blinded by ideology that they can’t readily recognize the pure evil in the hatred of someone like Adeel Raja, then their credibility as an investigative body simply doesn’t exist.

Our society has become numb to the horrors of what happened to not only the over 6 million European Jews at the hands of Hitler and the Nazis, but to Catholics, Blacks, homosexuals, Gypsies, the physically and mentally disabled, Poles and Slavics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and members of political opposition groups to number approximately 5 million.

A short but disturbing depiction of events:

‟The first gas chamber at Auschwitz II–Birkenau was the ‛red house’ (‛Bunker’), a brick cottage converted to a gassing facility by tearing out the inside and bricking up the windows. It was operational by March 1942. A second brick cottage, called the ‛white house’ (Bunker 2), was converted some weeks later. According to Rudolf Höss, commandant of Auschwitz, Bunker 1 held 800 victims and Bunker 2 held 1,200 victims. These structures were in use for mass killings until early 1943.

‟At that point, the Nazis decided to greatly increase the gassing capacity of Birkenau. Crematorium II, originally designed as a mortuary with morgues in the basement and ground-level incinerators, was converted into a killing factory by installing gas-tight doors, vents for the Zyklon B to be dropped into the chamber, and ventilation equipment to remove the gas afterwards. Crematorium III was built using the same design. Crematoria IV and V, designed from the beginning as gassing centers, were also constructed that spring. By June 1943, all four crematoria were operational. Most of the victims were killed using these four structures.

‟The Nazis began shipping large numbers of Jews and other ‟undesirables” from all over Europe to Auschwitz in the middle of 1942. Those who were not selected for work crews were immediately gassed.

‟Those selected to die generally comprised about three-quarters of the total and included almost all children, women with small children, all the elderly, and all those who appeared on brief and superficial inspection by an SS doctor not to be completely fit.

‟The victims were told that they were to undergo delousing and a shower. They were stripped of their belongings and herded into the gas chamber.

‟A special SS bureau known as the Hygienic Institute delivered the Zyklon B to the crematoria by ambulance but the actual delivery of the gas to the victims was always handled by the SS.

‟After the doors were shut, the SS dumped in the Zyklon B pellets through vents in the roof or holes in the side of the chamber. The victims were dead within 20 minutes. Johann Kremer, an SS doctor who oversaw gassings, testified that the ‛shouting and screaming of the victims could be heard through the opening and it was clear that they fought for their lives.’”

Approximately half of the 420,000 Americans who dies fighting in World War II died ending the evil of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. During their reign of terror they literally gassed, burned, shot, tortured, and worked to death the inhabitants of their concentration camps, often dumping the bodies of the mass executed into mass graves, making the dead’s brethren bury them.

Those slaughtered by Hitler and the Nazis were killed, murdered, because of what color skin they had, what religion they were, what disabilities they had, what they said, thought and believed.

Today, as we approach the 75th year since the end of the war, arrogant, hate-filled, uneducated malcontents who want to believe they are aggrieved call anyone who doesn’t agree with their ideology ‟Nazis” and ‟Hitler.” Fascists and anarchists with much more in common with Hitler and the Nazis than not – defended by American politicians in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, and New York as they reign dark terror in the streets – identify their prey by the color of their skin, by their religions, their politics, their disabilities, their gender-beliefs…just like the fascists of the Third Reich. And those who have embraced the genocidal evils of the past are so blind to the fact they could be wrong they haven’t the intellectual capacity to self-examine themselves for what they have become.

Those who are quick to call their political opponents ‟Nazis” and ‟Hitler” do two things. They diminish the horrors of what took place at the hands of Hitler and the Nazis, but they also expose themselves for the shallow intellects that they really are.

No, they aren’t woke, they are simply intellectually stunted, uneducated, self-important, spoiled children who have grown to be dangerous. If they are left unchallenged, they will become as dangerous and genocidal as the Nazis.

