One America news has obtained new information shedding light on the Seth Rich murder investigation, and allegedly debunking the Trump administration’s purported ties to Russia. OAN spoke with Ed Butowksy who is named in a new lawsuit, along with Malia Zimmerman of Fox News, filed by long-time paid Fox News contributor and private investigator Rod Wheeler. One America’s Pearson Sharp has the latest on the case.

*Malia Zimmerman is the founder of Hawaii Reporter but is no longer the owner. Over 2 years ago she gave it to former contributors to allow them a place to independently publish their stories.

