New Workforce Hawaii, 1 of 2

Enough about the past; let’s talk about the future of work.stopwatch-2061851_1920

How, when and where will we work?

We are already working full-time, part-time, on-demand, temporarily, once-in-awhile time…

…from home, from our car, a train, plane or automobile and from across town or across the world.

We work for free, for a fee, for ourselves, for the good of others, for learning and/or for the fun of it!

We gain-share, bargain or are paid an hourly rate.

The speed of change is accelerating!

Within a year or two, few people will ask the question we are asking.

The more you have to offer the changed market, the more choices you’ll have to work in any – or all – ways we have just highlighted.

The more you prepare to meet the demands of change, the more adaptable you’ll be.

The better you’ll accommodate swiftly moving life circumstances and interests.

Pivot to the Pacific, into YOUR future.

workforcewingmentaglogoWe are your Wingmen

Reach out to your favorite wingman—we are multi-generational coaches. You will benefit from our proven 8-Step process. Let us guide you to what you need to know and do in order to advance your career in a time of hyper-shift. We can help you implement a plan that will work for you the day after the day after tomorrow.

Look us up on LinkedIn:  Carleen MacKay :: Rob Kinslow :: Phyllis Horner :: Bill Sager
Authors, Speakers, Emergent Workforce Experts

People to whom I'm introduced consistently say, "Why, you're a renaissance man" when they learn of my career incarnations. Usually, I reply, "I'm an artist of life, dedicated to becoming the best person I can become." My writing reflects my principles, values and vision. My passion for public speaking and influencing for good is evident. Change agent, strategic sustainability advisor, and inspirational public speaker, I've spoken to diverse audiences: business, government, community, and educational sectors. Mixing a friendly approach, a professional curiosity, and downbeat humor, in my presentations, shift happens. At HawaiiReporter.com, I write about science, climate change, spirituality, and systems, and how these scale to social improvement.

